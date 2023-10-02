Player allegedly drove drunk into fence following Ranfurly Shield after-party blowout

Images of the broken Ranfurly Shield were shared on social media. (File photo)

A Hawke’s Bay rugby player has been charged by police after allegedly drink driving and crashing into a fence following the after-party celebrating their Saturday win.

The team's celebrations left the treasured Log O’ Wood badly damaged. Footage of two-test All Black Folau Fakatava holding a broken piece of the Ranfurly Shield surfaced on social media on Sunday – the day after the Magpies wrestled it off Wellington in the capital.

Stuff was then sent a photo of the damaged shield on Monday morning with white powder evident on one half.

On Monday afternoon, Hawkes Bay Rugby (HBR) CEO Jay Campbell confirmed to Stuff, after being asked if one of the Magpies had been involved in a drink-driving car crash, that a player had been charged by police.

Asked about the incident, police said a man had been summoned to appear in court following a crash in Awatoto, Napier on October 1.

”Police were advised at 3.35am that a car had collided with a fence on Hunter Drive.”

The driver had been summoned to appear in court for driving with excess breath alcohol, police said, and they were considering other driving charges in relation to the incident.

Campbell said he had spoken to the players at the party and been assured by them that the shield had been damaged by accident after being dropped onto the concrete floor of the kitchen.

“We are really disappointed with what has happened, in a day when we should be celebrating what was a fantastic game of rugby.”

The players are extremely disappointed in their actions, he said.

“They’ve let the community and the union and themselves down.”

The damage had occurred at a player’s flat, with ‘’potentially a maximum of 12 players present,’’ Campbell later told RNZ. Other people were also present.

The team still have a season to concentrate on, in which they have to show the community, who they’ve let down, what type of character they have, Campbell told Stuff. They play Bay of Plenty in an NPC quarterfinal on Sunday.

NZ Rugby general manager community rugby Steve Lancaster mirrored Campbell's comments when asked to comment on the news that a player had been charged by police.

“That's further disappointing news,’’ Lancaster said. “That compounds the need for us to get to the bottom of what's gone on.”

A member of Hawke's Bay staff was delivering the shield to NZ Rugby on Monday afternoon and the team have committed to paying for the repair costs, Campbell said.

Lancaster said the national body was “deeply disappointed’’ when it learned the shield had been damaged.

NZ Rugby has launched an investigation but Lancaster said he wasn't able to talk specifically about who would be involved, or when it would be completed.

"But it is an NZR process. We stood it up in pretty short order, obviously. We only became aware of this late yesterday (Sunday); but we haven't wanted to delay it. So we have initiated that today.''

NZ Rugby was also liaising with the NZ Rugby Players’ Association.

"Yes, we are,’’ Lancaster said. “It is very much about establishing what has gone on, get the shield back to Wellington so we can lay eyes on it and understand exactly what the nature of the damage is and then we will go from there.’’

When asked if there was potential for NZ Rugby to throw the book at the players involved in damaging the shield, Lancaster said he couldn’t comment until the investigation was completed.

“We have got to run a process now, investigate and understand what happened and then draw some conclusions based on facts and evidence.”

NZ Rugby was also aware of images circulating on social media and that involved what appeared to be white powder on the broken shield.

Drug Free Sport New Zealand said it tests NPC athletes and the organisation’s Intelligence and Investigations team “is aware of the situation” and athletes who test positive to party drugs could face a months-long ban.

The organisation was “unable to speculate” on what the white powder was or were unable to comment on whether the organisation had undertaken drug testing of Magpies players.

It said players – like every other athlete – could be tested via a urine, venous blood or dried blood spot sample, with samples sent to a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited laboratory for testing.

Police have been approached for comment.

- Additional reporting by Zoe George