The man who fixes the Ranfurly Shield reckons he knows what the white powder is

A man responsible for repairing the damaged Ranfurly Shield reckons the white powder scattered on the smashed shield is not drugs, but is plaster.

The provincial rugby trophy was broken in half during after-party celebrations when the Hawke's Bay Magpies beat Wellington on Saturday.

Stuff was sent a photo of the damaged Log o’ Wood on Monday morning, with white powder evident on one half of it beside a rolled up note. NZ Rugby had taken the shield off the winning team and was investigating claims drugs were snorted off it.

But James Dwan, who has been repairing the shield for the past eight years, told RNZ he thought the white powder was most likely the plaster he added to put the whole piece in place.

"I was having a bit of a think about that, and all of a sudden I thought 'I know what that is'. On the inside the centrepiece, the actual little oval badge in the middle of it, I actually put plaster in behind that to strengthen it a few years ago and I've got a funny feeling there's still a bit of that powder,” Dwan said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hawke’s Bay celebrate winning the Ranfurly Shield after topping Wellington in the capital last weekend.

"That's what it'll be, if you had knocked it, the shield, it would have loosened a bit of that powder."

The original Ranfurly Shield, worn down by 118 years of handling, was recently decommissioned by NZ Rugby Māori cultural adviser Luke Crawford, recognising its status as a taonga in rugby.

In its place is a new Shield – also made from English Oak sourced from the Hutt Valley in Wellington – but featuring the original crests Dwan put plaster behind years ago on the original.

Over the past eight years, Dwan had restored the old shield and the new one, fixing dents and scratches, he told RNZ.

Dwan said the broken Ranfurly Shield would come back to him on Thursday and he would have a look at it straight away.

"I spoke to the guy that did the work on the original one, he's a cabinet maker, and he said, 'you don't break oak like that'.

"It's a very durable timber ... it's not the sort of thing that splits, because of the weave of the grain. It has to have one hell of a knock to do that."

He said to break the shield in half, you would basically have to run over it with a truck.

NZ Rugby general manager community rugby Steve Lancaster said the national body was “deeply disappointed’’ at what had unfolded.

Lancaster also said NZ Rugby would attempt to get to the bottom of what had taken place since Hawke’s Bay received the famous trophy.