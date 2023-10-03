Residents describe 'sickening sound' as allegedly drunk rugby player drove into fence

The fence in Napier damaged by a car being driven by a Magpies rugby player

It was a very apologetic Hawke’s Bay Magpies rugby player who turned up at a Napier house on Monday to apologise for destroying a fence while driving in the early hours of Sunday, say the fence owners.

The crash occurred on the corner of Hunter Drive and Te Awa Avenue, in the suburb of Te Awa, following the after-party celebrating the team’s win on Saturday.

The team's celebrations left the treasured Log O’ Wood badly damaged. Footage of two-test All Black Folau Fakatava holding a broken piece of the Ranfurly Shield surfaced on social media on Sunday – the day after the Magpies wrestled it off Wellington in the capital.

The couple, who did not want to be named, woke up after hearing a “sickening sound” around 3.35am on Sunday.

“It was loud enough to wake us up, obviously, then we heard car doors closing and people talking, and I just assumed it must have been a party across the road. But my wife got up and had a look then came back and said ‘I think you better get up’,” the man said.

“It was quite a sickening sound. It will stay with me for quite a long time. It was a real thump,” the woman said.

“The driver wasn’t there, but a police car turned up within about two minutes, so someone had obviously contacted them,” he said.

Breakfast Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union CEO Jay Campbell said he understood the backlash.

“We were talking to one of the passengers across the fence, who was very apologetic,” the man said.

He said the driver visited the couple, with a support person, on Monday to apologise.

“I thought that took a bit of guts to do. He was feeling very silly. I was young and silly once myself, and at the end of the day no-one was hurt,” the man said.

“We’ll get it [the fence] fixed. We’ve only been here three years. When we bought it, we believed it was council property, but they’ve told us that’s not right, so we’ll need to sort that out. We’ve got the driver’s details,” he said.

The couple said they hadn’t known the driver was a Magpie until about 9am on Tuesday.

Stuff Images of the broken Ranfurly Shield were shared on social media. (File photo)

On Monday afternoon, Hawkes Bay Rugby (HBR) CEO Jay Campbell confirmed to Stuff, after being asked if one of the Magpies had been involved in a drink-driving car crash, that a player had been charged by police.

Police said the driver had been summoned to appear in court for driving with excess breath alcohol, and they were considering other driving charges in relation to the incident.

Campbell also said he had spoken to the players at the party and been assured by them that the shield had been damaged by accident after being dropped onto the concrete floor of the kitchen.

The damage had occurred at a player’s flat, with ‘’potentially a maximum of 12 players present,’’ Campbell later told RNZ. Other people were also present.

NZ Rugby had taken the shield off the winning team and was investigating claims drugs were snorted off it.