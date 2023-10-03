'Bloody disappointing': Hawke's Bay won't be stripped of Ranfurly Shield

Hawke’s Bay celebrate winning the Ranfurly Shield after topping Wellington in the capital last weekend.

Hawke’s Bay won’t be stripped of the Ranfurly Shield, but they can forget about getting their hands on it again until next season.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is in the process of appointing an independent investigator to explore the shenanigans which took place during Hawke’s Bay’s Ranfurly Shield celebrations at the weekend.

Regardless of what comes of the inquiry, it’s understood any potential sanctions would not include stripping them of the Log o’ Wood, which remains broken in half after a player apparently dropped it on a concrete floor.

However, with the looming inquiry set to home in on what was alleged to be white powder on the shield’s surface, and whether anyone at the celebrations was indulging in drug-taking, Hawke’s Bay will be denied the usual opportunities that come with holding the Log o’ Wood over summer.

“That's bloody disappointing, but I understand the reasons for that, and that's just something that our players will have to accept as a consequence of their actions,” Hawke’s Bay chief executive Jay Campbell said on Tuesday.

“We [usually] get it out across all our rugby clubs, across our schools, across every part of our community. To not be able to do that is tough to take."

Stuff Images of the broken Ranfurly Shield were shared on social media. (File photo)

The soon-to-be-appointed inquiry lead investigator will report to NZR’s integrity unit. There is no time-frame for the investigation.

As far as Campbell is concerned, the sooner it’s completed and the findings are released the better.

“We want answers as much as everyone else. People might think we're trying to brush it under the carpet - far from it,” he said.

“It's like anything, it's a bit like if someone has a fight in a bar, you can't just suddenly throw someone in jail, you have to go through a process to make sure they are guilty, because there's always two sides to a story."

The damage to the shield occurred at a player’s flat, where it’s understood up to a dozen Magpies players were present on their return from Wellington, along with non-squad members.

Players present, including at least one who wasn’t drinking, maintain the damage was the result of a “genuine accident”.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff The fence in Napier damaged by a car being driven by a Magpies rugby player

Stuff was later sent a photo of the damaged Log o’ Wood, with what appears to be white powder and a tube of sorts on one half of it.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning, the same day a Magpies player, who has since been charged with drink driving, allegedly crashed into a Napier property owner's fence.

Previous holders Wellington refused to engage on the topic on Tuesday, telling reporters before a scheduled press conference with coach Tamati Ellison that they would not be answering any questions regarding the Ranfurly Shield.

James Dwan, who has been repairing the shield for the past eight years, expects to get his hands on the wrecked shield on Thursday.

It won’t be clear if a replacement piece of timber will be required, or if it will be glued, until Dwan has assessed it.

Regardless, given the new version of the shield took nine months to complete, it’s not expected to be a swift process.

The original Ranfurly Shield, worn down by 118 years of handling, was recently decommissioned by NZ Rugby Māori cultural adviser Luke Crawford, recognising its status as a taonga in rugby.

Stuff An image posted online shows Hawke's Bay halfback Folau Fakatava with a broken Ranfurly Shield.

The new shield, which is significantly heavier, is also made from English Oak from the Hutt Valley in Wellington, timber which took months to source.

“We've gone out to our community partners and spoken to them, they are obviously disappointed with the actions of the team. But they also understand we've done a lot of good, especially in the last six-eight months with what's gone on with the cyclone,” Campbell said, noting players had raised about $20,000 towards the cyclone relief fund. Cyclone Gabrielle devastated parts of Napier and Hawke’s Bay in February.

“The tide has now turned and these guys need to actually front and put in a performance for the team that is worthy, to show that they don't actually disrespect our community.”

Hawke’s Bay aren’t set to defend the shield until next season, but face Bay of Plenty in an NPC quarterfinal in Tauranga on Sunday.