Canterbury overcome loss of Fergus Burke to pip Auckland in thrilling quarterfinal

At Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch: Canterbury 29 (Solomon Alaimalo try 31min, George Bell 44min, Chay Fihaki try 53min, Blair Murray try 75min; Rameka Poihipi pen, 3 con) Auckland 24 (Josh Beehre tries 16min, 68 min; Salesi Rayasi try 41min, AJ Lam try 79min; Zarn Sullivan 2 con). HT: 10-7

A potentially serious injury to playmaker Fergus Burke soured Canterbury’s thrilling NPC quarterfinal win over Auckland on Friday night.

And if a serious knee or Achilles injury is confirmed, it also carries implications for the Crusaders ahead of the 2024 Super Rugby season.

Burke went down in a heap with a non-contact injury just 10 minutes into Canterbury’s 29-24 win in Christchurch, forcing Rameka Poihipi to shift inside from second five-eighth.

Carried to the sideline without putting any weight on his left leg, Burke was visibly upset on the bench, burying his head in his hands.

It was telling for the bloke tasked with filling Richie Mo’unga’s boots at the Crusaders next year, and Canterbury’s best player this season.

The good news for Canterbury is Poihipi was excellent after moving into first five-eighth, a necessity given they opted not to carry Alex Harford on their bench.

JOHN DAVIDSON/PHOTOSPORT Roger Tuivasa-Sheck makes a try-saving tackle on Canterbury fullback Chay Fihaki in Christchurch on Friday night.

Poihipi, who started a game at No 10 for the Chiefs this year, steered Canterbury around the paddock nicely, while also slotting a penalty and three conversions off the tee.

It was also Poihipi who made the decisive break – he dummied through a gap and dashed 40 metres inside Auckland’s 22 – before Chay Fihaki scored to put Canterbury 24-12 up after 53 minutes.

On a night the red and blacks were guilty of butchering a mountain of chances, a few of them through ill-advised balls out wide, it was the pick of their four five-pointers on the night.

JOHN DAVIDSON/PHOTOSPORT Auckland’s Roger Tuivasa-Sheck played his last game of rugby in his team’s quarterfinal loss to Canterbury in Christchurch on Friday.

Captain and flanker Billy Harmon was also superb for the hosts, highlighted by a barnstorming charge inside the opposition 22 in the lead up to hooker George Bell’s try.

It was an instant hit back from Canterbury, who had seen their narrow 10-7 halftime lead wiped out courtesy of a sparkling Salesi Rayasi try.

But anyone who has watched Canterbury this year will know that they’ve been experts at coughing up leads in 2023.

Auckland, who pipped them at the death at Eden Park last month, threatened to mow them down again, with lock Josh Beehre finishing off a sustained raid inside the 22 to complete his brace.

Canterbury hit back through replacement Blair Murray, who nearly had his head taken off in an unpunished high tackle by AJ Lam, to give them a 10-point buffer with five minutes to play, but Auckland were not done.

Photosport Auckland's AJ Lam tackles Canterbury wing Blair Murray high in Christchurch on Friday night.

On the back of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, playing his last game of rugby before re-joining the Warriors, repeatedly knifing Canterbury open, Lam dived over out wide in the final minute to set up a grand stand finish.

The big moment

Murray’s 75th minute try was the dagger in the end. But how on earth referee Nick Briant didn’t card Lam after a shocking high tackle on the Crusaders academy member is baffling.

MVP

Kudos to Poihipi, who played all but the first 10 minutes of the match at first five-eighth due to Burke’s injury. And step up he did, showing why he was a highly touted No 10 coming through the ranks before becoming a midfielder.

PHOTOSPORT Canterbury's Rameka Poihipi stepped up after moving into No 10 against Auckland in Christchurch on Friday night.

Match rating

8/10. Say what you will about the NPC, but these Canterbury-Auckland matches never get old.

The big picture

Canterbury have banked a semifinal, but who against and where it will be played won’t be determined until the weekend.