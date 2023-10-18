New Zealand Rugby investigation fails to identify white subtance on Ranfurly Shield

New Zealand Rugby’s (NZR) investigation has failed to identify the white substance photographed on the busted Ranfurly Shield.

It did, however, confirm the Log o’ Wood was accidentally dropped by a player, causing it to break in half during Hawke’s Bay’s celebrations in Napier last month.

“There is insufficient evidence arising from either the investigation or the independent testing to positively confirm the unknown substance on the shield,” the NZR post-investigation release said.

NZR’s 10-day independent investigation into the shenanigans which took place during the Magpies’ celebrations wrapped up on Wednesday, and included interviews with players and management.

The investigation homed in on whether drugs were snorted from the shield after a photo surfaced with lines of white powder on one half of it, prompting testing for illicit substances.

“After seeing the social media images circulating, NZR immediately initiated a comprehensive, independent investigation to understand what occurred,” NZR general manager community rugby Steve Lancaster said in a statement.

Stuff The Ranfurly Shield after the celebrations.

“Whilst NZR is satisfied that the damage was caused by a genuine accident, our expectation is that Hawke's Bay Rugby Union will evaluate the circumstances that led to the players putting the shield in a vulnerable position.”

The damage to the shield occurred at a player’s flat, where it’s understood seven Magpies players were present on their return from Wellington, along with non-squad members, after Hawke’s Bay beat Wellington on September 30.

Players present, including at least one who wasn’t drinking, maintained the damage was the result of a “genuine accident” before the investigation was launched.

NZR’s investigation confirmed the shield was accidentally dropped by a player on to an “internal residential concrete floor”.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hawke’s Bay celebrate their Ranfurly Shield triumph against Wellington in the capital last month.

“Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union accepts the findings of NZR’s independent investigation. Whilst this was a genuine accident, no one is more disappointed than the union and playing group,” Hawke’s Bay boss Jay Campbell said in a statement.

“We continue to take full responsibility for the damage and remain committed to supporting the process of repair. Our focus since has been on regaining the trust and support of our community by putting in performances that they can be proud of, and that continues to be the focus this weekend in the NPC final.”

Shield repairer James Dwan raised eyebrows in the aftermath of the party, suggesting the white substance could have been plaster.

Elias Rodriguez /www.photosport. The Ranfurly Shield.

The original Ranfurly Shield, worn down by 118 years of handling, was recently decommissioned by NZ Rugby Māori cultural adviser Luke Crawford, recognising its status as a taonga in rugby.

In its place is a new Shield – also made from English Oak sourced from the Hutt Valley in Wellington – but featuring the original crests Dwan put plaster behind years ago on the original.

Fresh from again beating Wellington in the capital last weekend, the Magpies face Taranaki in the NPC final in New Plymouth on Saturday afternoon.

Hawke’s Bay are seeking their maiden provincial crown.