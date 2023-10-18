'Pissed off' Ranfurly Shield repairer believes replacement required

James Dwan used three words when recalling what went through his mind when he inspected the busted Ranfurly Shield.

“Pretty pissed off,“ the man responsible for repairing the Log o’ Wood the past eight years said.

Dwan is no longer in possession of the shield, which remains in two pieces and is back in New Zealand Rugby’s (NZR) possession while the governing body decides what to do with it.

Having drawn a line under the independent investigation into Hawke’s Bay’s celebrations, which left it destroyed, NZR officials are weighing up whether to ask Dwan to repair it or find a new hunk of English Oak.

Having inspected the shield, which the investigation concluded was split in half after it was accidentally dropped by a Hawke’s Bay player, Dwan made it clear what his preference was.

“Easier to do a whole new piece, but that’s just something we’ll look at.

“Someone has already approached me about that, and they’ve got some oak, so we’ve got a guy that’s going to look into that.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hawke’s Bay celebrate their Ranfurly Shield triumph against Wellington in the capital last month.

Should the decision be made to opt for a new piece of timber, Dwan would move the crests, which he confirmed were all accounted for, to the new slab – as he did not so long ago.

Indeed, the wrecked shield is only a few months old, a replacement for the original, which was worn down by 118 years of handling.

It was recently decommissioned by NZ Rugby Māori cultural adviser Luke Crawford, recognising its status as a taonga in rugby.

Dwan spent months working on the new shield – also made from English Oak sourced from the Hutt Valley in Wellington – which is a significantly heavier version.

It’s the crests Dwan believes contained plaster behind them from a repair job he conducted three years ago, prompting him to suggest the white powder photographed on the broken shield during Hawke’s Bay’s all-night party wasn’t drugs.

NZR’s investigation homed in on whether drugs were taken from the surface of the shield, testing both the Log o’ Wood and players for illicit substances.

Stuff Ranfurly Shield

“There is insufficient evidence arising from either the investigation or the independent testing to positively confirm the unknown substance on the shield,” NZR said in a statement.

Dwan said he identified plaster on the shield when he inspected it earlier this month.

Having put the investigation to bed, NZR, which is yet to decide what to do with the decommissioned shield, said it would now take time to determine the process of repair for the latest version.

What’s clear is it won’t be quick process, not when it took nine months to complete the recent restorative process.

“That’s the least of our worries. We damaged it. So we are in no position to be asking for it to be hurried up,” Hawke’s Bay boss Jay Campbell said.

Elias Rodriguez /www.photosport. The Ranfurly Shield underwent a nine-month restoration project this year.

He accepts the NPC finalists, who face Taranaki in New Plymouth on Saturday in pursuit of their first provincial title, won’t get the usual opportunities that come with holding the shield over summer, and was pleased the investigation confirmed what his players had told him all along – that the shield was broken accidentally.

Campbell also responded to a sentence in NZR’s post-investigation release, which said the governing body’s expectation was that Hawke’s Bay would evaluate the circumstances that led to the “players putting the shield in a vulnerable position”.

"We're really comfortable with the processes we had in place. But, obviously, players need to be accountable, too. And therefore we will need to address what happens within that,” he said.