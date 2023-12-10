Broken neck to ace rugby coach: What drives Heartland XV mastermind

When Nigel Walsh had to retire because of a broken neck, he turned his attention to coaching. He has since guided South Canterbury to 31 consecutive wins and three Meads Cup titles.

As NZ Rugby grapples with issues such as the relevance of its board structure, and reflects on the All Blacks losing the World Cup final to the Springboks, it can't afford to forget about the key stakeholders.

They are the men, women, boys and girls who are aligned with the clubs and provinces around New Zealand. Without them, the sport would be in serious strife.

Nigel Walsh is one of those people.

As the coach of a South Canterbury team that has won 31 consecutive Heartland Championship matches, and triumphed in three Meads Cup finals, Walsh has been forced to juggle family and work life with his commitment to rugby.

As the general manager of Temuka Transport, which operates more than 90 trucks and six large container handlers, Walsh has been accountable to a company run by the Aitken clan, which includes Melven​ (Rowdy), Garry (Gutsy), Brian (Slim) and Brendan.

When he switches his attention to rugby, Walsh must answer to another crew: the supporters of a South Canterbury team that has bulldozed aside everything in its path in recent years.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/STUFF South Canterbury co-captain, William Wright talks about winning rugby's Heartland Championship three years in a row.

Walsh has also coached the New Zealand Heartland XV in recent years and was in charge of the Crusaders Development XV which won every game in 2023.

This week it's Walsh's turn to have a chirp with Back Chat.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury player William Wright, right, and coach Nigel Walsh embracing each other after a game this year.

You suffered a broken neck in a game in the late 1990s. It forced you to retire. How difficult was it to deal with the news that your playing days were over?

"I was getting up off the ground and a guy was running straight at me, and I just got caught in the wrong position. I just thought I had, sort of, pinched a nerve. But the C5 and C6 [vertebrae which are located in the lower portion of the cervical spine] were damaged.

"It was very tough. I had been captain of South Canterbury. And then, all of a sudden, real life kicked-in. It was a big wake-up call and made you realise what you had in front of you, and the decisions you had to make. But I was still walking. I was a very lucky person.''

David Wethey/Stuff All Blacks halfback Bruce Deans, pictured playing Wales in Christchurch in 1988, later played for the Old Belvedere club in Ireland with Nigel Walsh.

As a prop you made more than 170 appearances for the Pleasant Point club in South Canterbury. But you also played overseas. Tell us about your time with the Old Belvedere club in Ireland, and later, the Halifax club in England. You mixed with some big names such as ex-British and Ireland first five-eighth Ollie Campbell and former All Blacks halfback Bruce Deans at Old Belvedere in the early 1990s?

"Ollie Campbell [a former Old Belvedere player] picked us up from the airport when we arrived in Dublin. Myself and Bruce Deans were playing over there.

"Bruce brought that professional factor, and taught me a lot when I was over there. It helped me as a player, and probably as a coach later on.

"I later went to Halifax in northern England for about six years, travelling back and forward for the winters. It was a good opportunity and gave me the chance to make friends around the world. It was great.''

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury coach Nigel Walsh (left) and assistant Chris Gard, pictured this season.

Who would have been the toughest player you marked when representing the Hanan Shield XV or South Canterbury?

"Guy Kebble [Springboks] and Bill Cavaubati [Fiji] were two giants that I came up against. You knew you were in for a tough day in the office when you were leaning down and pushing against them for 80 minutes. I was very lucky because in our day the international sides would play the Heartland teams.''

What skills do you believe a coach needs to get the best out of a team?

"Be yourself, let the players be themselves. Make sure you are clear in what you want to do. Have good values and a good culture. And have fun. Make sure the players have a smile on their dials.''

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury players pack down a scrum during a training ahead of the Heartland Championship final against Whanganui. Pictured is head coach, Nigel Walsh.

You played in seven senior club finals with Pleasant Point and lost the lot. That must have stung. Does having to deal with those disappointments as a player help you become a better coach?

"It certainly does. Things like resilience and mental toughness. You have to look back after losses. Why did we do this, or that? You learn a lot after a loss. And the wins, as well.''

You have been working in the transport industry since 2012, having previously been the Beaurepaires​ national commercial sales manager. Give us an idea of what it's like juggling a coaching job with fulltime work at Temuka Transport?

"It's very busy. There's a lot of pressure. I am very lucky for the support from the Aitken family. They know the passion I have for rugby. It is pretty special. I am also very grateful to my wife and son, Mitch, who have supported me 100%.''

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury’s Liueli Simote scores his second try during the Meads Cup semifinal against Ngāti Porou East Coast in Pleasant Point.

If the right offer came along, would working as a professional rugby coach appeal to you?

"Yes. Rugby is something I am very passionate about, something I love doing. It is something I have talked to the family about, as well.

"If the opportunity came along, I would certainly have a look at it. But you just have to take the small steps and earn your stripes.''

What hobbies are a welcome distraction from work and rugby?

"I like to get down to the lakes. Go fishing, get out on the boat and spend time with family. It is good to switch off from rugby. Just to have a break and refresh.

“Do I completely switch off from rugby over the summer? No. You are always thinking about it, how you can be a better coach and person.''