Why assaulted Canterbury club player is so grateful to NZ Rugby Foundation

Shane Taylor poses at the Southbridge rugby club’s grounds. He is still recovering from a serious assault during a game in May.

Shane Taylor has multiple reasons to be thankful for a person he's never met after a violent assault during a club fixture in Canterbury swept his year off the rails.

Had Lisa Kingi-Bon​, the chief executive of the NZ Rugby Foundation charity, an organisation that helps players who get seriously hurt during games, not swung into action after he received head injuries, Taylor says life would have been more difficult.

As it is, he's still in recovery mode.

The opening chapter of the sorry saga began when Taylor, 39 at the time, played for Southbridge in an Ellesmere division-two club game against Burnham Dunsandel Irwell at Southbridge Park during the winter.

The Southbridge club, located in a small town about 50km south of Christchurch, is best known for nurturing All Blacks great Dan Carter, but on May 27 it attracted headlines for the wrong reasons.

As he took the field, Taylor, in what was always going to be his last season, had little inkling of what was about to unfold.

While it's likely plenty of games around New Zealand that afternoon were loaded with niggle, the incident involving Burnham Dunsandel Irwell player Jayden Manson Good and Taylor was particularly spiteful.

Following the incident with Manson Good, Taylor was left with a concussion, broken nose, two fractures of his cricoid​ cartilage in his throat and a potential fracture of his larynx. The latter created issues with swallowing and impacted on his ability to attempt physical activities.

Manson Good, who wasn't sanctioned during the game because the referee didn't see the incident, was later cited and banned from playing for 36 weeks after the Ellesmere Rugby sub-union held a judicial hearing that lasted around five hours.

The Canterbury Rugby Football Union stated at the time that the hearing was independent of it as an organisation, and noted it had followed the NZ Rugby disciplinary rules.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Shane Taylor has played his last game for the Southbridge club.

Taylor, a self-employed builder, doesn't want to dwell on the assault. He says his focus is to heal the physical, and mental, wounds.

The ramifications for Taylor and his family following the assault were significant. He was forced to down tools for a month, and even when he picked them up again he struggled to complete a 40-hour working week.

Without the assistance from the Southbridge club, Kingi-Bon and the NZ Rugby Foundation, Taylor says his situation could have been dire. It was a member of the Southbridge club, who also had ties with the Canterbury Rugby Football Union, who initially alerted the NZRF to Taylor's plight.

SUPPLIED/Stuff NZ Rugby Foundation CEO Lisa Kingi-Bon, centre, pictured with Sir Bryan Williams and Sir Peter Leitch.

That, in turn, led to Kingi-Bon contacting Taylor; he says her empathy, support and advice were vital.

"She got in touch straight away,'' Taylor said. "She always listened to my frustrations, there were always offers of help from anyone in my family, anyone at the rugby club who witnessed it [the incident].

"Initially she would call me twice a week, and then she followed up with emails. The communication was massive. Very, very good.''

Kingi-Bon said Taylor's injuries were among the worst she had to deal with this year.

One of the first things she did was put him in touch with a psychologist, which resulted in weekly meetings being scheduled.

"He was really in strife,'' Kingi-Bon said. "The person who rang me was fantastic, he told me exactly what had happened and said things were really quite severe, and obviously the extent of the injuries.

"Fractured larynx, broken nose and not being able to talk - and the big worry for us was the concussion. And it was just the level of violence. We don't get involved in the judicial side of things, and we are not clinical.

"We are literally just doing 'oh my God, what does this dude need?' It is as simple as that. There is no square peg for round holes. It just looks how it looks.''

Part of the recovery process for Taylor, who struggled with his balance when walking, involved getting into a clinic that assists people who have suffered a concussion.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Former All Blacks first five-eighth Dan Carter made a rare appearance for Southbridge in 2020.

Having been forced to wait several months, Taylor credited Kingi-Bon with helping make an appointment to a Christchurch clinic that addresses problems caused by vestibular or inner-ear disorders.

Being forced to stop work also meant Taylor had to rely on suppliers to extend his credit.

He also had to navigate the ACC system, his plans for a 40th birthday party were shelved, and he had to stop helping coach his kids' rugby teams.

Taylor says he's not going to walk back on his original decision to make this season his last. He is adamant his days of playing the sport are over. He won't discuss Manson Good.

"No, I won't be back,’’ Taylor says. “I was umming and ahhing in terms of whether I would give up last year, but thought, how many people can say they played senior club footy when they were 40?

"So I thought I would go one more season.''

This hasn’t been the first time Taylor has received assistance from the NZRF; he injured his back in 2008. And another member of the Southbridge club received assistance this season after a serious leg injury.

Such incidents may be rare, but they are the reality of playing a contact sport.

It's not the NZRF's brief to do the ACC's job.

It is there to assist seriously injured players who may have suffered a spinal cord impairment, head injury or a medical event such as a heart attack, or an injury that results in permanent disability.

When a player is injured, Kingi-Bon immediately contacts NZ Rugby general manager community manager Steve Lancaster, one of 22 people she can deal with at the organisation. She then casts the net wide.

If, for example, a player needs to be flown from Dunedin to Christchurch, the NZRF can assist their partner, or a family member, to arrange flights and accommodation or provide financial assistance.

"Our job, initially, is pure support,'' Kingi-Bon says. "And it could be the smallest thing. It could be just talking to someone.

"You could have a 15-year-old who is badly injured, and the rest of the team could be so shaken by the sight of one of their best mates … and you don't know what else is happening. So we can activate team and coach support. Because you never know what else has been triggered.

"A lot of it really is just empathy on our part. Serious injuries are confronting. We are kind of the glue that fills in the crack.''

There are around 155,000 registered rugby players in New Zealand, and to get the benefit of an insurance payout, a player must be on the books. In 1988 the NZRF initiated the NZ Rugby insurance policy, now owned by the latter.

Former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry and ex-captain Richie McCaw are the patrons of the organisation.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw (left) and Sir Graham Henry are patrons of the NZ Rugby Foundation. They are pictured after the All Blacks beat France in the World Cup final in Auckland in 2011.

The NZRF aims to ensure anyone who is seriously injured receives support, financially and emotionally, for the rest of their life. "We really are at the sharp edge of the wedge,'' says Kingi-Bon.

As the year wound down she was tasked with phoning 84 people, and the families. Half may need continued support.

Very Important People/Very Injured Players are known as VIPs. The 2022 annual report states there were 116 since records began. The Near Miss category is for those who suffered what is termed a serious injury.

The NZRF's annual report states it reported a net profit of $69,450 for 2022. The bulk of the operating revenue was $1,274,673 and came from donations, fundraising and other similar revenue.

There was also a one-off distribution of $400,000 by NZ Rugby from its Silver Lake partnership arrangements.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Dr John Mayhew, pictured with injured Warriors player Issac Luke in 2017, is a member of the NZ Rugby Foundation board.

The NZRF continues in its quest to have a heart defibrillator on the outside of every rugby club in the country. When former All Blacks and Warriors doctor John Mayhew, also a NZRF board member, had a cardiac arrest after a work-out in 2016, the foundation launched the ambitious project.

Last year a player at the Coastal club in Taranaki was brought back to life after a defibrillator, donated by the NZRF, was used to revive him.

Coastal was chosen to receive the defibrillator through its association with former player Wayne Chapman who was left paralysed more than 20 years ago after suffering a neck injury while playing for the Coastal senior reserves club team.

An independent review of NZ Rugby's governance structure has also recommended the NZRF have a seat on a newly-created stakeholder council to ensure all key voices from the sport are heard, and their interests are represented.

Taylor, meanwhile, says he wants to focus on the future. Had he not elected to keep playing this year, he wouldn't have got into the situation where an opponent could assault him.

But he had no regrets. He wants to make it clear the NZRF was invaluable during his road to recovery.

"There were no questions about rugby or the incident, or anything like that, it was literally about getting me better,'' he says.

"There was no prejudice. They didn't want to know about the hearing, in terms of the foul play or anything like that, they just wanted to know I could get better.

"Any way they could help, they did.''