Wayne Smith gives nod to unlucky ones after 'difficult' Black Ferns selection process for Rugby World Cup

Wayne Smith has been involved in plenty of selection discussions in his time as a rugby coach, but he’s never sat at the top of the decision tree for a Rugby World Cup in New Zealand before.

The 32 Black Ferns who will defend their title on home soil in October and November were revealed at the College Rifles club in Auckland on Tuesday, bringing to an end what Smith, the team’s director of rugby, called a “difficult process”.

Inside back Chelsea Semple was the most notable omission – the only fit player to miss out despite starting more than once across the Black Ferns’ five tests so far this year.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Black Ferns director of rugby Wayne Smith is hugged during the Rugby World Cup squad announcement.

Two Black Ferns Sevens players who had been around the XVs environment – Kelly Brazier and Tyla Nathan-Wong – didn’t make it, but the non-selection of veteran forwards Eloise Blackwell and Les Elder, leaders of the team as recently as last November, had been well-signposted.

Smith shied away from explaining individual decisions or revealing those who came closest to making it on Tuesday, but it was clear whittling down a pool of more than 60 players to 32 had been weighing heavily on his mind in recent weeks.

“I won't name any names,” Smith said, “but I'd just like to say that we have a big group of women who have given a heap to Black Ferns rugby and rugby in general in the past, who haven't been selected, and I just want to really give them my appreciation for what they've done for the game”.

“Don't give up, because there might be a Stephen Donald moment,” Smith added, referring to how the fourth-choice first-five ended up playing a key role in the All Blacks’ 2011 triumph on home soil despite initially missing out.

“You never know in a World Cup – you never say never.”

Smith and assistant coaches Wesley Clarke and Whitney Hansen might not have said never to anyone, but they have had to deliver bad news in recent days and have tried to do so in person and face to face where possible.

Smith said they had spoken to “well over 60 players” and made sure to visit training hubs to speak to those who “deserve[d] a sit down and a chat about why they’re not in”.

“That's always a difficult job, but it's a good job because at least you've been honest and you're fronting the decision.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Inside back Chelsea Semple was the most notable omission from the Black Ferns squad for the Rugby World Cup.

“It's always difficult with selection to give an answer and your answer is never right.

“Mainly for me, it's listening, sometimes I open my Zoom up so they can vent afterwards, just to get it off the chest.

“It's never an easy process and it's always someone's opinion, isn't it?

“Whether you get in or whether you don't get in, it's still someone's opinion.”

While some players will be hurting, it’s hard to argue that Smith hasn’t assembled a formidable Black Ferns squad, though it remains to be seen how their attack-focused approach will fare come the business end of the tournament and potential matches with England and France.

First-five Ruahei Demant will captain the Black Ferns alongside loose forward Kennedy Simon and she said it was “tough” for players like Semple, who has 29 caps to her name and Brazier, who has 41, who had missed out on selection.

“[First five] Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali’s another one – I could go on and on, but all the girls that aren’t on the team, I think it just shows the depth in the squad, the competitiveness within positions … and how it’s brought out the best in players.

“You've got players like [centre] Amy du Plessis who haven't even played 10 caps in the team, playing some exceptional footy.

“It’s just the way footy goes, eh?”

The Black Ferns will assemble in Auckland next week ahead of their final pre-World Cup hitout against Japan at Eden Park next Saturday.

Their World Cup campaign then begins there on October 8 against Australia, who they have beaten three times this year and have never lost to, with the tournament culminating in a final at the same venue on November 12.

Black Ferns – Rugby World Cup 2022

Squad

Forwards: Luka Connor, Natalie Delamere, Georgia Ponsonby; Tanya Kalounivale, Phillipa Love, Krystal Murray, Amy Rule, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Santo Taumata; Chelsea Bremner, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Maiakawanakaulani Roos; Alana Bremner, Sarah Hirini, Charmaine McMenamin, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Kendra Reynolds, Kennedy Simon

Backs: Ariana Bayler, Kendra Cocksedge, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu; Ruahei Demant, Hazel Tubic; Logo I Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Fitzpatrick; Stacey Fluhler, Renee Holmes, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Ruby Tui, Renee Wickliffe, Portia Woodman

Fixtures

Saturday, October 8, 7.15pm: v Australia; Eden Park, Auckland

Sunday, October 16, 3.15pm: v Wales; Waitakere Stadium, Auckland

Saturday, October 22, 4.45pm: v Scotland; Northland Events Centre, Whangārei