'An expression of who we are': What Ko Ūhia Mai, the Black Ferns' haka, means to them

Members of the Black Ferns got the chance to face their haka, Ko Ūhia Mai, as if they were the opposition.

For Black Ferns halfback Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, the meaning behind the team’s haka is simple.

“It's an expression of who we are and it's an expression of what we're about to do.”

Two months from now, the Black Ferns will either be celebrating their sixth Rugby World Cup title, or licking their wounds after falling short in their defence of Nancy, as they affectionately call the trophy.

Three group stage matches in Auckland and Whangārei lie in front of them, as well as up to three more in the knockout stages, and before each one of them, they will perform Ko Ūhia Mai.

The haka was composed by Whetu Tipiwai after talking with former Black Ferns captain Dr Farah Palmer about what the team represents.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images The Black Ferns, led by Kendra Cocksedge, left, perform their haka before playing Australia in Christchurch last month.

Tipiwai was the kaumātua of the Māori All Blacks for a decade from 2001 to 2010, as well as a member of the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board for 15 years.

To assist Tipiwai in composing the haka, the waiata composed by Pania Papa was used for inspiration. The kupu (words) came to Tipiwai while driving over the Tararua ranges, and in August 2006 he passed on these kupu to the Black Ferns.

Former Black Fern Exia Edwards then worked on the rhythm (rangi) with Mania Parihi, and together with a group of players created actions for the haka.

Marino-Tauhinu has taken up the mantle of leading the haka in 2022, alongside co-captain Ruahei Demant, having first performed it when she made her Black Ferns debut in 2019.

Back then, she felt “very privileged” to be performing the haka, having grown up in Northland around kapa haka with te reo as her first language.

“To do it around such strong women that play great rugby was a different level.”

Given her background, Marino-Tauhinu almost immediately became a player who would give other guidance as to how Ko Ūhia Mai should be performed, foreshadowing the role she has today.

"I think when you are brought up to know what's right and what's appropriate, I think it's your duty to step in and help and give people some understanding around why things are done the way that they are.

“It's just a natural thing that happens given how you're brought up.”

STUFF Former Black Ferns skipper Farah Palmer announces the 32-strong New Zealand squad in Auckland.

As she looks forward to the World Cup, where the Black Ferns are expecting to be greeted by larger crowds than they’ve ever played in front of, Marino-Tauhinu says the prospect of performing the haka – of showcasing her culture – was “exciting” and “exhilarating”.

“We Māori are the people of the land and for us to be able to express ourselves and to welcome people to this land is a beautiful thing. “

When the Black Ferns played in Whangārei earlier this year, as they will again in late October and early November, some players from that region took on more prominent roles alongside Marino-Tauhinu, a proud Ngāpuhi wahine toa.

When they played in Ōtautahi Christchurch last month, the same honour was bestowed on halfback Kendra Cocksedge, the Black Ferns’ most experienced player, who knew she was playing international rugby in her hometown for the very last time.

Cocksedge says the thrill of performing Ko Ūhia Mai has never changed during her 15 years in the Black Ferns, but it was another thing entirely to be asked to lead it by Demant and Marino-Tauhinu.

“When they asked me, I was blown away.

Sarah Reed/Photosport Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu has been the designated leader of the Black Ferns haka in 2022 alongside co-captain Ruahei Demant.

"We had haka practice as a team and Ari announced to the whole team that I was going to be leading it and I was like, hang on a minute, I’ve got to make sure I'm good enough to lead it first.”

The Black Ferns usually hold back when they practise their haka, focusing on getting their actions right rather than giving it 100%, as they would before a match, but Cocksedge didn’t on this occasion, knowing she had to be sure she could do the role justice.

“I had to work out if I could do it or not and if I had that respect from my teammates to do it, so I went hundies with it and, and I blew myself away, and I think blew the girls away, because all of them cheered and were like, holy heck, that was unbelievable.

"From then, I felt that I was comfortable. I knew the words – I've done them for 15 years – but I was a bit nervous around the actions and what I needed to do, but the team were awesome and Ruahei and Ari were really supportive.

“Then it came to game day and I was just really ready to crack into it and it was pretty special.”

The Black Ferns are a far more prominent team now than they were in 2007, when Cocksedge made her debut, and this year’s home World Cup is set to put them in the spotlight more than ever before.

KAI SCHWOERER & RHYVA VAN ONSELEN/STUFF Black Ferns star Ruby Tui embraces the pressure of the Women's Rugby World Cup on home soil.

"I grew up doing the All Blacks haka, Ka Mate,” says Cocksedge – because it was all she saw on TV.

“Now I just hope that young girls can do the same – they watch us and they start doing our haka and then one day they might become a Black Fern.”

There have been plenty of new Black Ferns over the past 12 months, with half of the 32-strong World Cup squad making their test debuts since the start of their tour of England and France last October and November.

Marino-Tauhinu says that as well as practising it together as a team, they have a buddy system to ensure everyone knows what they have to do.

“We'll have some of our more experienced girls with our younger girls, but you'll find it's the younger girls that go to the older girls saying, ‘I really want to learn’, so it's each other sharpening each other's tools.

“It's crazy how that works, but the younger ones really are like, ‘I need to be good’, because you know the camera is on you, and you know you want to do it justice.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant peforms their haka before a match against Canada earlier this year.

The words and actions of Ko Ūhia Mai will become familiar as the Black Ferns take on Australia, Wales and Scotland in group A at the World Cup from October 8, with up to three more opponents to follow in the knockout rounds.

Its beginning serves as an iconic opening statement.

“A uhia mai, ko wai nga Hine.”

“Let it be known, who are these women?”

So who are these women – the 32 who have been chosen to play in a rare World Cup on home soil?

Marino-Tahinu says that line makes her think of the legacy she and her team-mates can build in the Black Ferns jersey: “Who are you? What do you bring and what will you leave behind?”

Demant says the Black Ferns comprise: “Mothers, daughters, team-mates, friends”.

“We've all been through our own adversities and challenges.

“But honestly, the reason we play is because we love it.

“We love playing alongside our friends.”

Which is apt, because Ko Ūhia Mai ends with a statement about Ngā Mamaku o Aotearoa – the Black Ferns.

“We will gather and unite together. Strength together. It will be done.”

“Haramai te toki. Haumi e, hui e, Tāiki e!”

Ko Ūhia Mai – Māori

Ā, ūhia mai

Ko wai ngā hine?

Ko wai ngā hine?

Ko ngā Mamaku e ngunguru nei.

Hī, au, au, auē hā!

Ko Hine-ahu-one, ko Hine-tītama,

Ko Hine-nui-te-pō.

Ki te whaiao, ki te ao mārama e.

Hī a hahā!

Mauri ki te rangi,

Me te whenua,

Ngā kapua whakapipi,

Mai i ngā maunga titia e!

Hī a hahā!

He tia, he tia,

Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa.

Mai i ngā tōpito,

Ki ngā moutere

O te ao whānui e.

Hī a hahā!

Tū mai rā, koe,

Te mana wahine,

Te whare tangata,

Ngā Mamaku o Aotearoa.

He tia, he tia. He ranga, he ranga.

Tūruki, tūruki.

Paneke, paneke.

Haramai te toki.

Haumi e, hui e,

Tāiki e!

Hī!

Peter Meecham/Getty Images The Black Ferns perform their haka before playing Australia in Christchurch last month.

Ko Ūhia Mai – English

Let it be known

Who are these women

It’s the Black Ferns rumble

From Hineahuone, Hinetitama and Hinenui te po we came

To transfer from the heavens to the world of enlightenment

Life force from above

Life force from below

The gathering clouds

The mountains that pierce the sky

Let us proceed

To the seas

From the corners of the island

To the neighbouring islands

And around the world

You stand tall and proud

Women of strength

Who will bear the future

The Black Ferns of New Zealand

Rise and press on

When the challenge arrives

We will gather and unite together

Strength together

It will be done