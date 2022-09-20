How the bookmakers rate the Black Ferns' World Cup chances against hot favourites England

Former Black Ferns skipper Farah Palmer announces the 32-strong New Zealand squad in Auckland.

England are red-hot Rugby World Cup favourites with bookmakers after bettering the Black Ferns’ world record winning streak in women’s test rugby.

Last week’s 74-7 rout of Wales in Bristol was England’s 25th win in a row since 2019, beating the Black Ferns’ run of 24 successive test victories between 2002 and 2009.

The Black Ferns were the last team to beat England, 28-13 in San Diego in 2019, but the Red Rose trounced the Kiwis twice on last year’s northern tour (43-12 and 56-15).

David Rogers/Getty Images Helena Rowland celebrating a try in England’s record-breaking win last week against Wales.

With the TAB in New Zealand, England are $1.50 favourites to win this year’s women’s World Cup in New Zealand – the first held in Aotearoa – after their last global title in 2014.

The Black Ferns are second favourites at $3.25 ahead of France at $6.50, with that trio well clear of the remaining nine teams to contest the tournament in October and November. Canada are fourth favourites at $21 and the other closest outsiders are Australia at $51.

Since Wayne Smith became the Black Ferns coach in April, they have beaten Australia three times, and Canada and the United States, for five successive wins ahead of their final warm-up test against Japan at Eden Park on Saturday.

The World Cup odds are similar in overseas betting markets.

Several British and Australian bookmakers have England as favourites at about $1.50, with the Black Ferns as low as $2.88 but around $3 and France between $9 and $12.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Kendra Reynolds, centre, is congratulated by team-mates after scoring her try in the Black Ferns’ 22-14 win against Australia last month in Adelaide.

British bookmaker William Hill has England available at $1.53, the Black Ferns at $2.88 and France at $12.

The Australian TAB has England as high as $1.60 and the Black Ferns at $3, with France at $9 and Canada as low as $15.

The Black Ferns are reigning world champions, have won five of the eight World Cups since the first in 1991, and are still considered a greater chance than France.

That’s despite France winning in their last four meetings against the Black Ferns since 2018, including the two resounding victories (38-13 and 29-7) on the northern tour last November.

France were second to England in this year’s women’s Six Nations but also suffered a shock defeat in their last test to Italy this month, 26-19 in Biella, after beating them 21-0 the previous week in Nice.

The French were playing a more experimental side in their final warm-up match before the World Cup, but it was an upset nonetheless.

Eric Alonso/Getty Images Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon is wrapped up by France’s defence on last year’s northern tour.

A gauge of their form will be more clear once they face World Cup favourites England in a blockbuster pool match in Whangārei on October 15.

The World Cup’s 12-team format makes it hard to predict what path each team needs to take to make the final.

The quarterfinal line-up will only start to take shape in the final round of pool matches on October 22 and 23.

The eight progressing to the knockout stages will be seeded from first to eighth from their position in their respective pool and most competition points scored, with first playing eighth, second against seventh, third against sixth and fourth against fifth.

The Black Ferns begin their defence of the World Cup against Australia at Eden Park on October 8.

They take on Wales and Scotland in their other pool matches at Auckland’s Waitākere Stadium and Whangārei’s Northland Events Centre respectively.