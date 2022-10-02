Ranking the Rugby World Cup contenders: How the Black Ferns stack up with England and France

The Black Ferns are playing in their first Rugby World Cup on home soil in October and November.

Joseph Pearson is a sports reporter for Stuff

OPINION: New Zealand is hosting the women’s Rugby World Cup for the first time and the tournament gets underway with an Eden Park triple-header next Saturday.

The Black Ferns start their defence of their world title against Australia as part of that trio of matches to kick off the ninth women’s World Cup since the first in 1991.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Stacey Fluhler, left, and Ruby Tui, right, enjoying another try for Portia Woodman, centre, against Japan.

England, the winners in 2014, are big favourites for a second title ahead of France and hosts New Zealand.

Stuff has ranked the tournament’s 12 teams who will compete in matches in Auckland and Whangārei.

The top eight from the pool stage will contest the quarterfinals before the semifinals and final at Eden Park in November.

Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Wales, Scotland

Pool B: Canada, United States, Italy, Japan

Pool C: England, France, South Africa, Fiji

12: South Africa (world ranking no 11)

South Africa are playing at their first women’s World Cup since 2014 and progressing from a difficult pool including England and France is highly unlikely.

They have warmed up for the tournament with a win and a loss against Japan before beating Spain twice in August.

11: Japan (world ranking no 13)

Japan started the season with wins over Fiji (28-14) and Australia (12-10) – the latter was a big scalp – after losing to Wales (23-5), Scotland (36-12) and Ireland (15-12) on their northern tour last November.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Japanese players bowing to thank fans at Eden Park after their defeat to the Black Ferns.

Their recent form has been mixed, with a win and a loss against both South Africa and Ireland, but they were hammered 95-12 by the Black Ferns last Saturday, conceding 15 tries.

10: Fiji (world ranking no 21)

Fijiana are contesting their first women’s World Cup and could be a dangerous team if they can unlock the talented players which led the Fijiana Drua to the Australian Super Rugby title in April.

Matt Roberts/Getty Images Can Fiji be the surprise package of the tournament?

They lost tests to Japan (28-14) and Australia (36-19) to start the season, swept their Pacific rivals to clinch the Oceania Rugby Championship in New Zealand in July, then pushed Canada all the way last Friday night, falling 24-7 in Suva.

9: Scotland (world ranking no 10)

Scotland were the last qualifier after thrashing Colombia 59-3 in February but have lost all six tests since and finished bottom of this year’s Six Nations without a win.

Their 21-17 defeat to the United States in August suggests they will be competitive against Wales and Australia, but they will struggle to match the Black Ferns.

8: Wales (world ranking No 9)

Wales will be targeting the knockout stages after coming third in the Six Nations when they beat Ireland and Scotland, improving on last year’s winless campaign.

Oisin Keniry/Getty Images Wales take on the Black Ferns in their second pool match in Auckland.

Defeats to Canada (31-3) and England (73-7) in their final warm-up matches indicate Wales are outsiders for the semifinals.

7: Italy (world ranking no 5)

Italy are one of the fastest improving teams in the women’s game and achieved a notable upset win (26-19) over France last month in Biella, bouncing back from a 21-0 loss to the French the previous week in Nice.

They were fifth in the Six Nations but matched Wales (third) and Ireland (fourth) with two wins against Scotland and Wales and climbed to fifth in the world rankings after stunning France.

6: Australia (world ranking no 7)

The Wallaroos face a familiar foe, the Black Ferns, in their opening match at Eden Park on October 8 after never beating their trans-Tasman rivals in 22 tests since their first meeting in 1994.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images The Wallaroos have never beaten the Black Ferns.

They went nearly three years without test rugby because of Covid-19 and have found life tough on their comeback this season, winning only once in seven tests, against Fiji, before a shock home defeat to Japan, three losses to the Black Ferns, and one each against the United States and Canada.

5: United States (world ranking no 6)

The first winners of the women’s World Cup in 1991, the United States will be eyeing a fifth semifinal appearance after playing at all eight tournaments before New Zealand.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Bulou Mataitoga making a break for the United States in their 16-14 win against Australia in June.

However, they have struggled since losing 45-12 to the Black Ferns in the 2017 semifinals and were crushed by Canada (36-5) and New Zealand (50-6) either side of a tight win over Australia (16-14) in Auckland in June’s Pacific Four Series.

4: Canada (world ranking no 3)

Anything less than a semifinal appearance would be viewed as a disappointment for the 2014 World Cup finalists.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Canada celebrating a maul try in their win over the United States in Tauranga in June.

After the big three, Canada are the most fancied outsider and were in the contest for an hour when they played the Black Ferns in Auckland in June, but they faded and lost 28-0.

While a first World Cup win is a long shot, Canada have plenty of players with good experience of England’s Premier 15s and have beaten the United States, Australia, Italy, Wales and Fiji this season.

3: New Zealand (world ranking no 2)

The Black Ferns are the reigning, five-time world champions and will have unprecedented home support when New Zealand hosts the women’s World Cup for the first time.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Portia Woodman scored seven tries as the Black Ferns routed Japan.

After slumping to their four heaviest defeats in history against England and France on last year’s northern tour, they have bounced back with Wayne Smith as coach to win six on the bounce this season, beating Australia three times, as well as Canada, the United States and Japan.

Their progress is difficult to measure until a likely knockout match against either of the northern heavyweights at Eden Park, but the Black Ferns will believe they can go all the way with a wave of excitement – and the likelihood of record domestic crowds – behind the team on home soil.

2: France (world ranking no 4)

France are ahead of the Black Ferns because they have beaten the world champions in their last four meetings since 2018, including two huge wins (38-13 and 29-7) last November.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images French halfback Laure Sansus running clear to score against Scotland in the Six Nations.

Crucially, the French have had regular, high-quality clashes with England in the Six Nations throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and have pushed the World Cup favourites to the brink, albeit without beating them since 2018.

Annick Hayraud’s side suffered a shock 26-19 loss to Italy in their final warm-up test last month, but they should rise to the occasion in their pursuit of a first World Cup title and their clash with England in Whangārei on October 16 is the most anticipated fixture of the pool stages.

1: England (world ranking no 1)

England are the warmest of favourites to win their third World Cup after first lifting the trophy in 1994 in Scotland, then claiming a second at the 2014 event in France.

David Rogers/Getty Images Helena Rowland celebrating another English try in their run of 25 successive wins.

The Red Rose have lost only twice – to France in 2018 and the Black Ferns in 2019 – since they were beaten 41-32 by New Zealand in the 2017 World Cup final in Belfast.

With 25 successive wins heading into their opening match against Fiji at Eden Park on October 8, Simon Middleton’s team are the ones to beat.

Rugby World Cup’s opening weekend, October 8-9

Saturday at Eden Park, Auckland: South Africa vs France, 2:15pm; Fiji vs England, 4:45pm; Australia vs New Zealand, 7:15pm.

Sunday at Northland Events Centre, Whangārei: United States vs Italy, 12:45pm; Japan vs Canada, 3:15pm; Wales vs Scotland, 5:45pm.