Sarah Hirini doesn't want to be sad sack in Black Ferns' World Cup squad

Sarah Hirini has quickly transition from a sevens player to a 15s one in time for the New Zealand hosted Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand v Japan. Where: Eden Park, Auckland. When: Saturday, September 24, 4.30pm. Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff.

Sarah Hirini wanted 2022 to be a golden year. She has one chance left to make that happen.

Hirini made it her goal to represent New Zealand in sevens at the Commonwealth Games and World Cup this year, plus play for the Black Ferns in the 15s World Cup.

While she’ll achieve that as she, along with other sevens stars Portia Woodman and Stacey Fluhler, has been named in Wayne Smith’s squad for the upcoming tournament, it’s been a year of tough disappointments for Hirini.

The New Zealand sevens team picked up a bronze in Birmingham after losing to Australia in the semifinals, then earlier this month lost 24-22 to the same nation in the final of the Sevens World Cup in South Africa.

For any New Zealand rugby team at a significant global tournament, there’s only one medal that really matters.

Gallo Images/Getty Images Sarah Hirini said she didn’t want to come across as a sad sack in the Black Ferns squad.

In a social media post on Monday, Hirini opened up on her disappointments at the Sevens World Cup.

“As a very competitive person and rugby player I have high expectations and to be honest, I strive for nothing lower than the top,” she wrote.

“We got so close again. So close but close isn't quite there. I'm not a good loser but I've known this all of my life (so has my family) and quite frankly I'm okay with that.

“Sometimes I wish I could see it as "just a game of rugby" but I can’t. I love this game, love this team and love representing my country.

“What a rollercoaster the highs and definitely lows of sport is.”

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s test against Japan at Eden Park, Hirini said while it was gutting to lose in the final in Cape Town, she had to move on and not take those emotions into her new team environment.

“That’s why I took a bit of time off social media, trying to not forget about it, but know that it’s there and then move on,” the 29-year-old Hirini said.

“I knew I had to move on quite quickly, I don’t want to come into this environment, act like a sad sack and bring whatever happened last week into it.

“I knew [I had to] come in here with a new energy and a new excitement. I have to learn a lot. There’s been a lot I’ve had to know over the last couple of days and then there’s the test match this weekend.

“So I’ve moved on pretty quickly and we’ve got something else to focus on.”

Dan Mullan/Getty Images The New Zealand women’s sevens team won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Being part of a Black Ferns team that wins the World Cup certainly would be a positive end to a gruelling and unprecedented season that Hirini has been a part of.

“Right from the get go I wanted to play in through three pinnacle events this year, two with sevens and this one,” she said.

“It’s a special time for women’s rugby. There will never again be three pinnacle events in one year, well hopefully not anyway.

“I suppose I’m still a little disappointed with the last two, so I’m not going to try to overdo it here and enjoy this one and enjoy playing at home.”

Given how much progress is being made with women’s rugby in becoming a professional sport, Hirini, Woodman and Fluhler could be among the last players who are able to swap between the two forms of the game so quickly.

In future, it won’t be so easy to go from playing at the top level of sevens straight into 15s and vice versa, because the standards continue to rise.

“Both programmes are fully professional, this team will play eight to nine test matches a year, the sevens team will play eight to nine world series tournaments,” Hirini said.

“So it will become more difficult and I’m grateful I was in an era where I could play both and transition back and forth.

“Still both programmes can utilise each other’s athletes,” she added.

“You can continue to do that whether you’re playing or not, bringing them in to train builds the athletes up.

“We want that in New Zealand, we want the best women’s rugby players that you can offer for both programmes.”