The selection gamble the Black Ferns could take to squeeze sevens stars into the team

Former Black Ferns skipper Farah Palmer announces the 32-strong New Zealand squad in Auckland.

What: Black Ferns v Japan. Where: Eden Park, Auckland. When: Saturday, September 24, 4:30pm. Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff.

Joseph Pearson is a sports reporter for Stuff

OPINION: Predicting a Black Ferns lineup in 2022 has been as clear-cut as rugby’s law book.

Multiple changes – including 15 test debutants – have been made across the five matches the Black Ferns have played since Wayne Smith became coach in April.

Those changes were necessary in order to find a side that could bounce back from the four record defeats to England and France on last year’s troubled northern tour.

However, for their final test ahead of the Rugby World Cup on home soil, when they host Japan at Eden Park on Saturday, the team announced on Thursday should be close to the 23 that will play the tournament opener against Australia a fortnight later.

The challenge, which Smith alluded to at last week’s World Cup squad announcement, will be how to squeeze the additional sevens stars into the team.

David Rogers/Getty Images Portia Woodman and Sarah Hirini were World Cup winners with the Black Ferns in 2017.

So, here goes.

Smith could gamble on playing Ruby Tui or Stacey Fluhler at fullback to slot superstar winger Portia Woodman back into the starting side after she looked in good form at the recent Sevens World Cup in Cape Town.

The only chance to test that before the World Cup will be in the fixture against Japan, which the Black Ferns are expected to win comfortably.

Black Ferns sevens captain Sarah Hirini, a loose forward in 15s, has not played a test since the 2017 World Cup final win over England in Belfast.

She is likely to face Japan, from the start or via the bench, to get up to speed with 15s as soon as possible.

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Portia Woodman is poised to play her first test since last November’s northern tour.

As for the other newest additions, outside backs Fluhler and Woodman, their return to the team for the first time since last November is less straightforward.

Both World Cup winners in 2017, Fluhler has started 18 of her 20 tests at centre and Woodman is a more specialist winger who, with a renowned powerful running game, can also play centre.

Theresa Fitzpatrick started at second five-eighth last month – after committing from sevens to 15s sooner – in the midfield with test rookie Amy du Plessis, who has been excellent at centre, when the Black Ferns trounced Australia 52-5 in Christchurch.

That was the favoured combination, with regular starters Ayesha Leti-I’iga on the left wing and Tui the right, although Fluhler could be a straight swap for du Plessis.

Renee Holmes has been the preferred fullback in three of the five tests but could make way for Fluhler or Woodman, although neither have played fullback in test rugby.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Stacey Fluhler and Ruby Tui celebrating a try in last year’s sevens tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.

With Smith wanting the Black Ferns to adopt an all-action, attacking game plan to win World Cup, a bold, untried selection at fullback could be a risk they are willing to take to unleash their sevens weapons.

Tui, who switched from sevens at the start of the season, could be the safest option because she can kick and is good under the high ball, as is Fluhler, who has the speed and quick feet to be dangerous running from deep.

Still, it’s a guessing game.

Whoever is named from 11-15, with Sylvia Brunt and Renee Wickliffe also in the mix, one notable omission is certain.

Elsewhere, continuity is required.

Co-captain Ruahei Demant is expected to resume at first five-eighth with Kendra Cocksedge at halfback, Charmaine McMenamin at No 8, and Alana Bremner has locked down blindside flanker, starting every test in 2022.

The other co-captain, Kennedy Simon, could be kept on ice after hurting her calf in the 22-14 win over Australia in Adelaide nearly four weeks ago, opening the door for Hirini to start at openside flanker.

The front five is likely to be locks Joanah Ngan-Woo and Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Tanya Kalounivale at tighthead prop and Pip Love at loosehead, with either Georgia Ponsonby or Luka Connor at hooker.

Possible starting XV to play Japan: Ruby Tui, Portia Woodman, Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Ruahei Demant (c), Kendra Cocksedge; Charmaine McMenamin, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Tanya Kalounivale, Georgia Ponsonby, Pip Love.