Take five: The Black Ferns questions answered ahead of their return to Eden Park against Japan

Former Black Ferns skipper Farah Palmer announces the 32-strong New Zealand squad in Auckland.

What: Black Ferns v Japan. Where: Eden Park, Auckland. When: Saturday, September 24, 4:30pm kickoff. Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff.

Joseph Pearson is a sports reporter for Stuff

OPINION: The Black Ferns host Japan in their final test before their Rugby World Cup campaign begins against Australia at Eden Park on October 8.

The reigning world champions should win emphatically in their first meeting with the Japanese in test rugby.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Portia Woodman, pictured at the Commonwealth Games in July, starts on the right wing against Japan.

Coach Wayne Smith confirmed 10 changes to the starting side after their last outing four weeks ago, the scratchy 22-14 win over Australia in Adelaide.

Sarah Hirini and Portia Woodman start after a late switch from sevens, Stacey Fluhler is on the bench, and blockbusting winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga drops out of the team after scoring seven tries in five tests in 2022.

Here are the five talking points for the Black Ferns’ first test at Eden Park in more than three years.

1: What impact will the additional sevens players have?

To clarify, Ruby Tui and Theresa Fiztpatrick left the sevens programme earlier to improve their selection chances and were named, as expected, in the World Cup squad of 32.

The newest additions have been Hirini, Woodman and Fluhler, who all played at the Sevens World Cup in Cape Town two weeks ago.

Gallo Images/Getty Images Sarah Hirini hasn’t played a test match since the 2017 World Cup final win against England.

To complement the expansive, attacking game coach Wayne Smith wants the Black Ferns to play, their talent, leadership and experience was impossible to ignore – each starred in the 2017 World Cup triumph.

At their best, few outside backs in the game are as quick and evasive as Woodman and Fluhler.

Hirini, an outstanding leader who is strong at the breakdown and carries so efficiently, should adapt quickly to loose forward, although her last serious 15s match was in the Farah Palmer Cup in 2020.

Above all, they are winners.

They’re part of the unique Kiwi quintet who have won every major honour in the game, as well as Fitzpatrick and Kelly Brazier, with World Cup wins in 15s and sevens and gold medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

2: Is this close to the same team that play start the World Cup opener?

Yes and no. The Auckland opener against the Wallaroos is only two weeks away and Leti-I’iga is all but certain to return after her devastating form this season.

She is rested and makes way for Woodman, as Ruby Tui swaps the right wing for the left.

Injury clouds hang over Kennedy Simon (calf) and Alana Bremner (knee), who are the preferred openside and blindside flanker respectively, as well as tighthead prop Tanya Kalounivale (ankle).

However, most of the 23 to play Japan will be right in contention throughout the World Cup.

3: Which players starting against Japan should be prominent during the World Cup?

From back to front: wings Woodman and Ruby Tui; the midfield pair of Amy du Plessis and Fitzpatrick; captain Ruahei Demant at first five-eighth and Kendra Cocksedge, the most-capped Black Fern on 61 tests, at halfback; No 8 Charmaine McMenamin; locks Chelsea Bremner and Joanah Ngan-Woo; hooker Luka Connor and prop Phillipa Love.

4: What about Japan?

Smith says they like to play fast, and they started their season with wins over Fiji (28-14) and Australia (12-10).

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Japan upset the Wallaroos on the Gold Coast in May.

The latter was a huge scalp, albeit against an underprepared Wallaroos side that was just returning to test rugby after a Covid-enforced absence of nearly three years.

However, Japan are ranked 13th in the world and struggled on their northern tour last November, losing to Wales (23-5), Scotland (36-12) and Ireland (15-12).

Japan’s main problem against the Black Ferns, and throughout their fifth World Cup, could be competing physically against much bigger teams.

Their recent form has been mixed, with a win and a loss against both South Africa and Ireland, and anything less than a resounding win for the Black Ferns is highly unlikely.

5: Which rookie should you watch out for?

From Saturday’s starters, du Plessis and Tui are the only players who debuted in 2022.

On the bench are one-cap props Awhina Tangen-Wainohu and Santo Taumata.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Santo Taumata was effective in her test debut against Australia in Adelaide.

They both made their debuts in last month’s O’Reilly Cup series against the Wallaroos – Tangen-Wainohu in Christchurch and Taumata in Adelaide.

The 19-year-old Taumata from Te Puke made a massive impact off the bench.

In fact, one of her first touches in test rugby was a ferocious run that scattered Australia’s defence and led to the decisive try for Ngan-Woo in the second half.

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Portia Woodman, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ruby Tui, Ruahei Demant (c), Kendra Cocksedge; Charmaine McMenamin, Sarah Hirini, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Chelsea Bremner, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Amy Rule, Luka Connor, Phillipa Love. Reserves: Georgia Ponsonby, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Santo Taumata, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Kendra Reynolds, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Stacey Fluhler, Hazel Tubic.