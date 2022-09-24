'I'd be lying if I said I knew': Wayne Smith rolls the dice again to figure out Black Ferns' best XV

Former Black Ferns skipper Farah Palmer announces the 32-strong New Zealand squad in Auckland.

What: Black Ferns v Japan. Where: Eden Park, Auckland. When: Saturday, September 24, 4:30pm. Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff.

It’s the last roll of the dice for Wayne Smith when the Black Ferns host Japan in their final test before the biggest tournament in the team’s history.

The first women’s Rugby World Cup to be held in New Zealand starts in two weeks at the nation’s spiritual rugby home, Eden Park, when the Black Ferns are likely to play in front of a record domestic crowd for women’s sport against old rivals Australia.

That World Cup match – part of the opening day’s triple header – will be a significant occasion when the reigning, five-time world champion Black Ferns kick off their latest World Cup defence in what should be a landmark event for women’s rugby.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Wayne Smith will watch another vastly changed Black Ferns team take on Japan at Eden Park.

First, however, is the matter of a maiden test against Japan when coach Smith gets one final selection assessment, with the addition of three 2017 World Cup winners after a late switch from sevens – Sarah Hirini, Portia Woodman and Stacey Fluhler.

With Fluhler on the bench, Hirini and Woodman are part of 10 changes to the starting side – a common theme throughout the condensed preparation of this season – and Smith said he was still was not sure what their best line-up would be for the World Cup.

“The squad is strong, but I'd be lying if I said I knew,” Smith said.

“We've given a lot of ladies opportunities over the last three months. There are still opportunities for them.

“We'll probably have to get a better feel for what the core of our team is going to be. We can still make some changes around the fringes.”

The Japan fixture is their sixth test since Smith joined the coaching staff in April and anything less than a thumping win against a side ranked 13th in the world is unlikely.

Gallo Images/Getty Images Sarah Hirini starts at openside flanker against Japan.

With Hirini’s selection as a loose forward, as a straight swap for co-captain Kennedy Simon (nursing a calf injury) at openside flanker, the make-up of the back line is the most uncertain area for Smith and assistants Wesley Clarke and Whitney Hansen.

Who plays fullback in the World Cup’s knockout matches, where Renee Holmes starts against Japan, is perhaps the most unclear.

Ayesha Leti-I’iga is rested for Japan but is expected to return on the left wing after her brilliant form. Ruby Tui moves to the left flank with Woodman on the right.

Smith said Tui could also cover fullback, as well as Stacey Fluhler, although 18 of her 20 tests have been centre, with the other two on the wing.

Fluhler could return at centre because Smith said the starting midfielder pair for Japan, Amy du Plessis and Theresa Fitzpatrick, was not yet a certainty for the bigger tests to come.

“No, we’re still figuring it out,” Smith said.

They start together for the second time after lining up last month for the 52-5 rout of Australia in Christchurch.

Rookie centre Sylvia Brunt and Renee Wickliffe, who plays at her fourth World Cup, are other options.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Ruby Tui offloading in the Black Ferns' last test against Australia in Adelaide.

“We're not going to win the tournament this week. We have a plan in place and want to hit that peak at the right time,” Smith said,

The preferred starting XV might not be clear until the quarterfinals after pool matches against Australia, Wales and Scotland, which they are expected to win to top the pool.

It’s in a knockout match against the huge favourites England, or France, when the Black Ferns will really need their best players – in whatever combination they settle on after chopping and changing the team since June.

Continuity will be key.

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Portia Woodman, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ruby Tui, Ruahei Demant (c), Kendra Cocksedge; Charmaine McMenamin, Sarah Hirini, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Chelsea Bremner, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Amy Rule, Luka Connor, Phillipa Love. Reserves: Georgia Ponsonby, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Santo Taumata, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Kendra Reynolds, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Stacey Fluhler, Hazel Tubic.

Japan: Ai Hirayama, Hinano Nagura, Mana Furuta, Shione Nakayama, Rinka Matsuda, Ayasa Otsuka, Megumi Abe; Ayano Nagai, Kyoko Hosokawa, Seina Saito, Maki Takano, Yuna Sato, Makoto Lavemai, Nijiho Nagata, Saki Minami (c). Reserves: Sachiko Kato, Kotomi Taniguchi, Yuka Sadaka, Kie Tamai, Iroha Nagata, Moe Tsukui, Komachi Imakugi, Yuki Ito.