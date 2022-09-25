Why women's Rugby World Cup matches are only being held in Auckland and Whangārei

Former Black Ferns skipper Farah Palmer announces the 32-strong New Zealand squad in Auckland.

The successful bid in 2018 to host the first women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand didn’t include hosting matches south of Auckland.

Nearly four years later, in which the tournament has been delayed 12 months because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the more cost-effective decision to not stage fixtures outside of Auckland and Whangārei seems at odds with the increasing prominence of women’s sport around the world.

The Black Ferns are the reigning, five-time world champions and attendance records for women’s rugby could be broken throughout the six-week World Cup that starts at Eden Park on October 8.

Phil Walter/Getty Images From left to right after the successful World Cup bid in 2018, former NZ Rugby chief executive Steve Tew, his successor Mark Robinson, Dr Farah Palmer and World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont.

Meanwhile, the Black Ferns will only be based and play matches in the country’s north when the spotlight will shine on the team like never before.

“Undoubtedly, there's a missed opportunity,” Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith said this week.

“We played Australia down in Christchurch [in August], that stand was full, and I think there were close to 5,000 people there, which is exceptional.

“But that's beyond my pay grade,” he added of concerns about the World Cup’s format.

Bids for the women’s World Cups for cricket (held here earlier this year) and football (held here with Australia next year) were won with matches held across the country.

The Black Ferns have pool matches at each venue – Eden Park, Auckland’s Waitākere Stadium and Whangārei’s Northland Events Centre – before the knockout stages.

However, they won’t connect, in person, throughout the World Cup in communities such as Waikato, Wellington, Canterbury and Otago, who might not engage with the tournament

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Wayne Smith will lead the Black Ferns at the first women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson led the bidding team with Dr Farah Palmer in 2018, swaying World Rugby towards their pitch, with the aim to “elevate and supercharge” the women’s game.

Robinson, then a board member who succeeded Steve Tew in 2020, said they “certainly considered” a format which would take more matches around the country.

However, they had to be confident their bid would satisfy World Rugby guidelines and a break-even model, accounting for more modest ticket sales for women’s rugby, was part of the strategy, as well as two host cities to reduce significant travel costs.

Auckland and Whangārei, with a two-hour drive between the cities, were chosen after expressing their interest, with Auckland’s big population base improving the prospect of greater ticket sales.

“We were confident we could promote the sport effectively but also have a cost model and a tournament budget that was also a key consideration,” Robinson said.

“Look, it's a fair observation to say it would have been fantastic to play games at more centres.

Martin Hunter/PHOTOSPORT Black Ferns halfback Kendra Cocksedge celebrates Canterbury’s latest Farah Palmer Cup win, but fans south of Auckland will have to make an expensive trip to watch the Rugby World Cup.

“But, at the same time, I hope people can understand there were some limitations that didn't allow us to do what we wanted.”

Robinson said they did not want to run the risk of submitting an unsuccessful bid and partnered with World Rugby in delivering the 12-team format which has triple headers throughout the pool stages, with double headers for the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.

However, fans from regions such as Canterbury, who have won five of the last six Farah Palmer Cups and make up almost a quarter of the Black Ferns’ squad, will have to make an expensive trip to watch the World Cup.

Robinson said he sympathised with those who could not attend matches in the north and that they had tried to circumvent that by staging Black Ferns tests this season in Tauranga and Christchurch.

“Having as many opportunities as possible for people to be associated with the teams throughout the [World Cup] tournament would obviously be a great principal to follow,” he said.

“We understand that. I think, in future tournaments, that might be something because as the locations and revenues grow around the tournament, that's more achievable.”

The next World Cup in England in 2025 is likely to target a sellout crowd of more than 80,000 at Twickenham for the final, following the New Zealand tournament that is expected to have much greater exposure and attendance records compared to previous editions.

“At every juncture, these [tournaments] grow and learn from previous events,” Robinson said.

“Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but I suppose so is [the game] surviving through Covid and being able to bring the tournament here at all.”