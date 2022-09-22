Black Ferns star Portia Woodman facing pressure of home World Cup head on

There are just over two weeks to go until the start of the Rugby World Cup, where the Black Ferns will be the headline act of a triple-header at Eden Park on October 8, taking on Australia’s Wallaroos.

But Portia Woodman is looking slightly beyond that, to October 22, when the Black Ferns will take on Scotland in their final group A match at Northland Events Centre in Whangārei.

The 31-year-old might now live in Mount Maunganui, but she hails from Kaikohe in Northland and is a proud Ngāpuhi woman.

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Black Fern Portia Woodman has already played in two major sevens events this year and is now eyeing a third in XVs – next month’s home Rugby World Cup.

She had a taste of what it was like to represent her province in 2020, when she turned out for the Kauri in the Farah Palmer Cup while the Covid-19 pandemic brought international action to a halt.

READ MORE:

* Sarah Hirini and Portia Woodman to start on return to Black Ferns, Stacey Fluhler on the bench

* The selection gamble the Black Ferns could take to squeeze sevens stars into the team

* Sarah Hirini doesn't want to be sad sack in Black Ferns' World Cup squad

* How the bookmakers rate the Black Ferns' World Cup chances against hot favourites England



But she’s expecting a potential first appearance for her country in Northland to be “one of the biggest highlights of [her] career”.

Which is saying something, when that career includes a Rugby World Cup win in Ireland in 2017, sevens gold medals from the Tokyo Olympics last year and the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in 2018, and sevens World Cup titles in 2013 and 2018.

Woodman has already played in two major tournaments with the Black Ferns Sevens team this year, but failed to add to her collection of gold medals, as they finished third at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last month and second at the World Cup in South Africa earlier this month.

The call from Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith to confirm that she was in his squad of 32 for the XVs tournament on home soil came the day after that most recent disappointment and as she prepares to make her first XVs outing of the year on Saturday against Japan at Eden Park she said she couldn’t believe how quickly she’s got to this point.

"This whole year was all about three pinnacle events – Commonwealth Games, [sevens] World Cup, XVs World Cup – and we're already at the XVs World Cup.

"I just can't believe that we're at this point now. We're two weeks out and nerves are high because of the expectation that the Black Ferns have and the fact that we're at home, but I think it's cool, you know.

“I'm only going to walk towards it and be like, yo, I'm ready for it.”

Woodman is one of eight players in the squad for this year’s tournament who was there in 2017, when the Black Ferns beat England in a thrilling final in Belfast to claim their fifth World Cup title.

She was the top scorer at that tournament but didn’t play any XVs between 2017 and the end-of-year tour of England and France last year, where it became clear the Black Ferns had work to do to catch up to their two biggest rivals and less than a year to get there.

Sevens commitments have prevented Woodman, inside back Stacey Fluhler, and loose forward Sarah Hirini from featuring for the Black Ferns XVs team so far this year, where they’ve had a new coach in charge in the form of Smith and have won five from five.

But all three of those sevens stars have been named in the 23 for Saturday’s match, alongside their long-time team-mates Ruby Tui – who put the shorter format to one side this year – and Theresa Fitzpatrick – who went to the Commonwealth Games, but not the World Cup.

Woodman is excited to get on the field on Saturday, for what will be her first XVs outing alongside long-time sevens team-mate Tui, and she said this week, like all her weeks in the XVs environment, had been one of learning – something she loves.

"They put you in situations where you feel really uncomfortable and I make so many mistakes, but I love it because that's where I learn the most.

"When I make a mistake, I know how to do it the next time and I do it even better after that.

“The likes of Ruby, Kendra [Cocksedge], Charmaine McMenamin – these girls have been around for a while now, so I know I can lean on them whenever I struggle or anything like that.

“I also have my wife [Renee Wickliffe] – she's been in the game for long enough and with this being her last season in rugby with the Black Ferns, I can always lean on her all the time.”