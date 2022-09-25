Sight of Portia Woodman in full flight is the big positive for Black Ferns in Japanese rout

Portia Woodman scored seven times as the Black Ferns smashed Japan at Eden Park.

Joseph Pearson is a sports reporter for Stuff

ANALYSIS: Saturday’s glorified training run against a woefully inferior Japanese side was a puzzling but useful exercise for the Black Ferns ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Once Kiwi lock Joanah Ngan-Woo bumped off the first of many feeble tackle attempts from Japan with the match’s first carry, there was no doubt the Black Ferns would win their first test at Eden Park since 2019 by a large margin.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Portia Woodman was on fire on her return for the Black Ferns against Japan.

Gauging whether the reigning world champions are capable of toppling their northern tormenters from last November, England and France, at the World Cup remains just as unclear.

The 95-12 victory was far from a serious test of their title credentials for the World Cup that starts in two weeks.

However, the sight of Portia Woodman and Sarah Hirini in full flight on their return from sevens was the most pleasing aspect for coach Wayne Smith.

Japan’s defence was awful, conceding 15 tries – seven to the unstoppable Woodman.

Halfback Kendra Cocksedge, one of the smallest Black Ferns on the field, powered through Japan’s broken defensive line for the easiest of close-range tries to get the ball rolling after five minutes.

And Japan’s score before half-time, to Seina Saito, was the most cheered of the test because the disappointing crowd in attendance appeared to lose interest in following the match too intensely, as it was barely a contest, and why not cheer the underdog?

Phil Walter/Getty Images Sarah Hirini also scored on her comeback to test rugby for the Black Ferns.

Still, Woodman and Hirini were back in black (in 15s) after playing in the Sevens World Cup two weeks ago and fitted in seamlessly to the Black Ferns’ machine.

Amy du Plessis only made her test debut in June but looks to have cemented a start at centre after another strong, assured performance.

Woodman’s first carry down the left flank, where she played after being named on the right wing, scattered Japan’s flailing defenders and demonstrated the Black Ferns’ dominance, as well as her phenomenal, fearsome power.

For a star player who has struggled somewhat in recent years with injuries, she looked at top speed and in great form, scoring a ruthless hat-trick inside 25 minutes.

Her fifth try, a ferocious burst through the middle from near halfway, demonstrated an erring confidence in her running game because she could have passed to team-mates but kept sprinting and sprinting to score again.

Hirini, too, who was playing her first since the 2017 World Cup final, was a commanding figure at openside flanker in her 46 minutes, offloading nicely in contact, and showed great pace with a 40m dash for her try.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Stacey Fluhler attempting an offload with Ruby Tui in support.

Stacey Fluhler joined the party in the second half after also switching from sevens – her brilliant netball pass set Woodman free for her sixth – and she will benefit from game time after not playing 15s, like Woodman, since last November.

That combination could be what the Black Ferns need for their more serious tests at the World Cup.

They were far from perfect despite the ease in which they dispatched Japan.

After conceding only four tries in five tests, where they have beaten Australia (three times), Canada and the United States since June, letting a poor Japanese team have two won’t impress defence coach Wes Clarke.

Also, Japan managed to snaffle a few turnovers which is another concern because the Black Ferns were destroyed in that department by World Cup favourites England and France.

They also struggled there against Australia in an ugly 22-14 victory in Adelaide four weeks ago.

For long spells, the Black Ferns’ handling was slick and efficient to complement their physical dominance.

But the real tests are to come, starting on October 8 against the Wallaroos to kick off their first World Cup at home.

At Eden Park, Auckland: Black Ferns 95 (Portia Woodman 7, Kendra Cocksedge 2, Luka Connor, Sarah Hirini, Renee Holmes, Amy du Plessis, Stacey Fluhler, Ruby Tui tries; Holmes 5, Cocksedge 4, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu con) Japan 12 (Seina Saito, Yuka Sadaka tries; Rinka Matsuda con). HT: 45-7