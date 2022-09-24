Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith ready to flush the dunny before World Cup begins

Sarah Hirini bagged one of the Black Ferns’ 15 tries against Japan on Saturday.

Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith borrowed a line from his good mate and former All Blacks coaching colleague Steve Hansen after the team’s emphatic 95-12 win over Japan on Saturday.

It was the Black Ferns’ final hit out before the World Cup begins on October 8 and the players showed they are primed and ready for what lies ahead.

However, it will be a tougher proposition to play against the likes of France and England at the World Cup than it was to go up against a Japanese team that was outclassed and Smith cautioned that there is the need for the players to remain grounded over the next couple of weeks.

“What did Steve Hansen say? ‘Flush it down the dunny’, I think we’ll do a bit of that,” Smith said.

“We’ve played the game now, we know what we’re trying to do, let’s just get better at it.”

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Black Ferns head coach Wayne Smith said he was at fault for the Black Ferns’ disappointing performance against Australia last month.

Smith was involved in many one-sided blowouts during his time with the All Blacks and he knows how to judge whether this 15 tries to two victory was down to the Black Ferns being exceptional or Japan not at his team’s level to begin with.

“I was surprised with the score,” he said.

“We were surprised at our accuracy. You could go through a training run and drop all of those balls.

“To play the game we want to play you’ve got to free up and you’ve got to love what you’re doing and I think we saw that today.

“Japan might have been overwhelmed a wee bit, they’ve had a bit of travel too.

“They’ve been over in Ireland, so there’s a bit of both.

“But I like the fact that we’ve been practising that sort of game and the girls want to play it and that’s the key for me.”

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Japanese players thank the fans after their test at Eden Park.

Star of the show was Portia Woodman, who scored seven tries, falling just short of the eight she posted against Hong Kong at the 2017 World Cup.

To score that many at Eden Park takes exceptional talent, but it also needs the support of the players around her.

“She had some great help,” Smith said of his winger.

“Some of those balls that she got were phenomenal. She’s a fantastic athlete, I played with her old man (Kawhena Woodman) actually on one All Black tour and he was a great athlete.

“She’s something else, but there’s a lot of them out there and if we can provide front foot ball and improve our body movement a bit at the breakdown, we’ll give it a good crack.”

Smith says he’s happy with where the Black Ferns are, just a fortnight out from the World Cup beginning, but he did admit the team hit speed bump in their narrow 22-14 win over the Wallaroos last month.

“I wasn’t too happy after Adelaide,” he said.

“I was at fault for a lot of that, I changed too much, but we settled down well. I think we’re in a good place, we’ve got a big week coming up and being able to stay together for a week without a game is good.

“Normally we have to go home and then come back in, so really pleased we’re able to stay together up here and get another good week in of high speed training.”

Smith said it will be a full on week for the team this week, as they put the final touches to their campaign.

“We’ve got a week of training coming up, we’ll have some family time,” he said.

“We’ll have a lot of fun and we do have a lot of fun.

“This is a fun team, they love what they’re doing, they’re hard to suppress sometimes, but we’ll have a good week and then we’re into the World Cup.”