Black Fern Joanah Ngan-Woo taking on the world in more ways than one

Joanah Ngan-Woo mixes starring for the Black Ferns with working for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Black Ferns lock Joanah Ngan-Woo also works for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

You don’t hear rugby players talking about “matters of national security” every day.

But you don’t speak to Black Ferns star Joanah Ngan-Woo every day either.

The 26-year-old lock from Wellington has arguably been the team’s best player heading into the Rugby World Cup, which starts on Saturday with a triple-header at Eden Park in Auckland.

She’s also been holding down a job at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which she started earlier this year, having previously worked in the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet for the National Assessments Bureau.

“What does that involve?” asks Stuff, intrigued by the vague-sounding name.

“The National Assessments Bureau provides advice to decision makers and policymakers around matters of national security,” replies Ngan-Woo, stifling laughter.

Yes, laughter. Not because it’s a funny job – far from it – but because it’s not necessarily something you would expect a rugby player to be doing away from the game.

That double life makes Ngan-Woo one of the more fascinating characters amongst the 32 Black Ferns selected to chase World Cup glory over the next six weekends.

Her eyes were first opened to the world when she went on a rugby exchange to the north of France while she was at high school at St Catherine’s College in Wellington.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Black Ferns lock Joanah Ngan-Woo on the charge against Australia’s Wallaroos in Adelaide in August. The two teams meet at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday in Auckland.

“I was able to do that exchange in Year 11 and live in France for six months and play rugby and go to school,” says Ngan-Woo.

“That was where the travel bug increased and I just wanted to experience all the countries.

“I love different cultures and different ways of living and understanding those differences and having a job and a career that allows me to do that is cool as well.”

After finishing high school, Ngan-Woo’s rugby career flourished at the Oriental Rongotai Football Club and with the Wellington Pride in the Farah Palmer Cup, leading to a Black Ferns debut against the United States in 2019.

At the same time, she was also busy studying at Victoria University, first completing a Bachelor of Arts in education and social policy, then graduating with a Master of International Relations degree in 2018.

The National Assessments Bureau job followed from there and when someone says they worked in the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, it begs the question: Has Ngan-Woo ever had the chance to rub shoulders with the Prime Minister herself?

"There was this one time,” she begins. “I came back from a lunch break and I was strolling slowly through the gates and Jacinda was behind me with her whole entourage and security and I was just walking leisurely and I was like, ‘Oh, sorry, I'm holding up the queue, you go past!’”

Then there are all the times she has gone to work straight from training, which can make for quite the sight.

“I'm muddy and wet and everyone's looking at me like, is she in the wrong place?” says Ngan-Woo.

“I’d have to go to get changed into my work attire, walk back out and then I'd look like I was where I was supposed to be.”

Ngan-Woo’s move to MFAT, where she is part of the Middle East and Africa team, came about because she decided she wanted to go down the route of being involved in diplomacy.

While preparing for the World Cup, she has been busy learning the skills needed to be a foreign policy officer, and she is grateful her employers and colleagues have been willing to allow her to juggle both roles, in a year where being a Black Fern has been a full-time job for the first time.

“There's definitely lots of support and I know they're trying to make the games as well and they follow the games and they message me all the time, which is so cool.”

Ngan-Woo says moving between the two jobs had also led to the odd joke playing off the fact that they both involve New Zealand going head to head with foreign countries.

“Our comms team at MFAT were profiling me in-house and asked: ‘Will you be able to engage in some diplomatic relations within the World Cup? And I’m like: ‘Yeah, sure’”.

With their World Cup being played in New Zealand for the first time, the Black Ferns are going to be in the spotlight more than they ever have been before over the next five weeks.

England and France loom as the teams they will have to beat come the business end of the tournament in November, but first there is pool play, where they have Australia, Wales and Scotland in front of them in Auckland and Whangārei.

Ngan-Woo will make her sixth start of the year against Australia’s Wallaroos at Eden Park – a total bettered only by captain Ruahei Demant, the lone player to have been named to start every match in 2022.

She has been a formidable presence at lock, carrying strongly on attack as well as working diligently on defence, to the point where she has arguably been the Black Ferns’ best performer.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Black Ferns lock Joanah Ngan-Woo walks Stuff reporter Olivia Caldwell through her gym regime. (First published in August 2019)

When that description is put to her, Ngan-Woo says: “I would never say that I've been the best player”.

“I just reckon I'm playing my best rugby and that's all that I want for myself. That's the only expectation that I have for myself – to play the best that I can every game that I can.

“If that's been seen everywhere, then that's cool. I just want to play my best and I guess it's starting to show.”