Black Fern Kennedy Simon feared the worst but is nearing her second return of 2022

The Black Ferns are playing in their first Rugby World Cup on home soil in October and November.

Rugby World Cup: Black Ferns v Australia

Where: Eden Park, Auckland; When: Saturday, 7.15pm

Live coverage: Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Black Ferns loose forward Kennedy Simon has only made two appearances this year while dealing with knee and calf injuries.

Kennedy Simon feared the worst in Adelaide at the end of August.

The Black Ferns co-captain had only made her first international appearance of the year in Christchurch the week before, having recovered from a major knee injury suffered during a freak accident in training earlier in 2022.

But less than half an hour into her second, the influential loose forward was forced from the field, and her initial feeling was that she had done her Achilles and would therefore miss the Rugby World Cup.

Simon had been managing Achilles issues during the fortnight where the Black Ferns played Australia’s Wallaroos twice for the Laurie O’Reilly Cup, so it was an understandable train of thought when she felt something go in her calf.

“Then I remembered stories of the girls saying it feels like someone has kicked you from behind and I didn't get that, so I started to lighten up a little bit.”

Simon went for scans and got the answer she needed – it was a rupture of her plantaris, a long thin muscle that runs down the back of the leg, and while it was still far from ideal, her World Cup dream was still alive.

She wasn’t ready to return when the Black Ferns played Japan at Eden Park in their last pre-tournament hit-out two weekends ago and this Saturday’s opening match against the Wallaroos could come too soon as well.

But she was back running last week and is on track to feature at some stage during pool play, with Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith signalling he will rotate and not settle on his strongest XV until the quarterfinals on the weekend of October 29.

Coming back from one injury in a World Cup year would be challenging enough, but coming back from two takes plenty of resilience, and assistant coach Wesley Clarke readily noted that Simon was “special”.

“That's why she's one of our co-captains.

“She's extremely hard-working. She's massively respected in the group whenever she speaks. She's not a big speaker, she's not a constant talker, but when she does, everyone listens.

“Most importantly, she talks through her actions.

“She'd be one of our most professional athletes and she's doing everything she can [to get fit].

“I'm sure she's got some internal frustration and wants to train more and wants to get out there, but she's handled it beautifully.”

Simon was front and centre as the Rugby World Cup got underway with events in Auckland on Sunday and Monday ahead of the first matchday this weekend, sharing duties with fellow captain Ruahei Demant.

It was Demant who brought Simon on board as a leader in August, ahead of her return against Australia – a call that Simon said left her gobsmacked.

“I never thought in a million years that I'd be asked to be co-captain of the Black Ferns. I didn’t know how to take it, but I wanted to take the opportunity, because I always say no to everything.

“To be able to work alongside Ruahei and Wayne Smith, I just couldn't turn down that opportunity.”

Simon could potentially make it on to the bench for Saturday’s match against Australia, who the Black Ferns have already defeated three times this year.

But even if she doesn’t, she’ll be providing useful leadership as they prepare to play in front of a record crowd, with more than 35,000 tickets sold as of Monday.

Black Ferns – Rugby World Cup

Squad

Forwards: Luka Connor, Natalie Delamere, Georgia Ponsonby; Tanya Kalounivale, Phillipa Love, Krystal Murray, Amy Rule, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Santo Taumata; Chelsea Bremner, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Maiakawanakaulani Roos; Alana Bremner, Sarah Hirini, Charmaine McMenamin, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Kendra Reynolds, Kennedy Simon

Backs: Ariana Bayler, Kendra Cocksedge, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu; Ruahei Demant, Hazel Tubic; Logo I Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Fitzpatrick; Stacey Fluhler, Renee Holmes, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Ruby Tui, Renee Wickliffe, Portia Woodman

Fixtures

Saturday, October 8, 7.15pm: v Australia; Eden Park, Auckland

Sunday, October 16, 3.15pm: v Wales; Waitakere Stadium, Auckland

Saturday, October 22, 4.45pm: v Scotland; Northland Events Centre, Whangārei