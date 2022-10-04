Sylvia Brunt right at home as youngest member of Black Ferns' Rugby World Cup squad

The Black Ferns are playing in their first Rugby World Cup on home soil in October and November.

Rugby World Cup: Black Ferns v Australia

Where: Eden Park, Auckland; When: Saturday, 7.15pm

Sarah Reed/Photosport At 18, Sylvia Brunt is the youngest member of the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup squad.

Sylvia Brunt claims she never would have imagined being part of the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup squad as recently as five months ago.

A statement that made her team-mate Charmaine McMenamin laugh, because “she always knew” the teenage midfielder “was going to go far”.

Brunt is the youngest member of the 32-strong Black Ferns squad selected for the tournament, which gets underway on Saturday with a triple-header at Eden Park in Auckland.

The 18-year-old made her debut during the Pacific Four series in June, coming off the bench against Canada, and has since added three more caps and scored her first international try.

At the other end of the spectrum, 32-year-old McMenamin has 28 caps to her name and is one of eight players in the current squad backing up from the 2017 tournament in Ireland, which the Black Ferns won.

She first met Brunt when one of the midfielder’s aunties brought her along to train at Auckland’s Ponsonby Rugby club when she was just 14.

"She'd just come and run with us and she was in there like an adult,” McMenamin said.

“We didn’t go easy on her back then because she was one of those kids that could handle it, you know, so seeing her here now, it's just awesome.”

Brunt broke into the Auckland Storm squad and made her Farah Palmer Cup debut while still at Mt Albert Grammar School, which she only graduated from at the end of last year.

Reflecting on her early experiences with the Black Ferns, Brunt said they had been “surreal” and was quick to point out how her more senior team-mates had gone to great lengths to make sure she was comfortable.

“I tend to step back and stay a bit quiet, but they told me to not hide in my shell, to just express myself and just get involved and be amongst the team.”

McMenamin also used the word “surreal” on Tuesday, when describing how it felt to have recovered from the back injury she suffered last year that left her wondering if she would ever be able to play rugby again.

“I wanted to be at the World Cup,” she said. “In my head, I thought, this is the goal. But I didn’t put too much expectation on myself, because going from not ever being able to play again to just being back on the field, that’s a massive achievement in itself.

“Then from there, I guess I just ticked boxes and I must have ticked the right ones because I’m here.”

Brunt has also ticked the right boxes, impressing coach Wayne Smith and assistants Wesley Clarke and Whitney Hansen despite initially only joining the Black Ferns as a travelling reserve in June.

“She’s going to have a massive future as a Black Fern,” Clarke said on Tuesday.

“She's very intelligent. She picks things up really quickly when you coach her, but on top of that, she's also very natural. She does things that are difficult to coach with some people.

“She’s brave, she’s physical, and she always has a big smile on her face – she’s just a pleasure to have around.”

But will Brunt feel any pressure if she’s included in the 23 to face Australia’s Wallaroos in front of what could end up being a sell-out crowd at Eden Park, with 35,000 tickets gone as of Monday?

"I don't know if she ever feels any pressure,” Hansen said.

“She's honestly just there doing her job, having an awesome time and it's actually really cool to have her in the environment for some of our experienced players, who do feel that a little bit more.”

Black Ferns – Rugby World Cup

Squad

Forwards: Luka Connor, Natalie Delamere, Georgia Ponsonby; Tanya Kalounivale, Phillipa Love, Krystal Murray, Amy Rule, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Santo Taumata; Chelsea Bremner, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Maiakawanakaulani Roos; Alana Bremner, Sarah Hirini, Charmaine McMenamin, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Kendra Reynolds, Kennedy Simon

Backs: Ariana Bayler, Kendra Cocksedge, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu; Ruahei Demant, Hazel Tubic; Logo I Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Fitzpatrick; Stacey Fluhler, Renee Holmes, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Ruby Tui, Renee Wickliffe, Portia Woodman

Fixtures

Saturday, October 8, 7.15pm: v Australia; Eden Park, Auckland

Sunday, October 16, 3.15pm: v Wales; Waitākere Stadium, Auckland

Saturday, October 22, 4.45pm: v Scotland; Northland Events Centre, Whangārei