England prop Shaunagh Brown to miss first game after contracting Covid-19 in New Zealand

England prop Shaunagh Brown (R), pictured celebrating Sarah Beckett's try against Wales in 2019, is out of the first Rugby World Cup game with Covid.

England prop Shaunagh Brown will miss her side’s first Rugby World Cup game in Auckland on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.

A statement from England Rugby confirmed the 32-year-old would now have a seven-day isolation period, as required by the New Zealand government.

Brown, a former Commonwealth Games hammer thrower, had been sharing a room with flanker Sadia Kabeya, who has completed her isolation period after a positive Covid test last week.

Brown made her test debut in 2017 and now has 22 caps.

She did not take up rugby until she was 25 after an athletics career and a stint as a professional boxer.

Brown’s unavailability leaves Sarah Bern and Laura Keates to cover tighthead prop for England, the world’s No 1 ranked team and overwhelming World Cup favourite.