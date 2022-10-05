Stacey Fluhler returns to changed Black Ferns and 'critique' from Wayne Smith, Sir Graham Henry

The Black Ferns are playing in their first Rugby World Cup on home soil in October and November.

Rugby World Cup: Black Ferns v Australia. Where: Eden Park, Auckland. When: Saturday, October 8, 7:15pm. Live coverage: Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa)

Stacey Fluhler couldn’t ignore the lure of a Rugby World Cup at home but returns to a Black Ferns team far different to any she has experienced before.

The outside back from Ruatoki, a tiny, remote town in the eastern Bay of Plenty, is still only 26 but has won every major honour in 15s and sevens since playing an important role in the Black Ferns’ World Cup-winning campaign in Ireland in 2017.

Her distinctive grin has made Fluhler somewhat of a smiling assassin because of her skill, side-stepping, speed and strength in attack.

Stuff Stacey Fluher is back for the Black Ferns for the Rugby World Cup.

She is, however, switching back from sevens to 15s after the least successful spell of her career (after bronze and silver medals this year at the Commonwealth Games and Sevens World Cup respectively) after the Black Ferns’ nightmare northern tour against England and France last November.

The fallout from that tour, which included four record defeats after not playing tests for 27 months, led to a comprehensive review into the team’s culture that revealed a rocky transition throughout the women’s game as it became more professional, the resignation of former coach Glenn Moore just six months before the World Cup, and the hurried appointment of coaching icon Wayne Smith as his replacement.

Throughout her 21-test career, Fluhler has regularly switched between the two codes, something that may happen less often as 15s becomes a more elite and demanding professional set-up in New Zealand.

Fluhler said her latest transition has been more challenging because the Black Ferns have been a fully fledged professional side for the first time throughout this season, with the coaching prowess of the likes of Smith, Sir Graham Henry and scrum guru Mike Cron.

“I've had a lot of homework,” she said.

“It is simple, but it's still new. I felt like an old girl coming back into this team and there is more content [to analyse].”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Stacey Fluhler scoring on her comeback for the Black Ferns against Japan.

Fluhler played all four tests on last year’s tour (starting three at centre before finishing on the right wing) and made a successful return off the bench at centre last month for the 95-12 rout of Japan at Eden Park.

She said the biggest change since the tour has been the connection and culture within the team.

“I really love Ted [Henry] and Smithy's way of coaching because they'll tell you exactly how they're feeling,” Fluhler said.

“They're not shy to point out if you're doing well and also if you're not doing well.

“At training, they're straight to the point. 'Why did you do this? Why did you do that?' They critique you along the way.

“I love that instant feedback. It's constructive, too. They don't just say something, and they'll always give you a solution.”

Fluhler, too, has worked hard off the field to complement her rugby success, with two university degrees (in sport and business), charity work, branding, broadcasting and the launch of a scrunchie business that bears her name and was inspired by wearing them around the world with Woodman and Fitzpatrick on the sevens circuit.

Their motto, Fluhler said, is “look good, feel good, play good”.

Although, she is unsure what to do once her career ends and remains as motivated as ever to keep succeeding – and nothing would be better than overcoming the northern heavyweights at their own World Cup.

“I just love playing rugby,” she said.

“Every day I turn up, I enjoy it. I just want to be better and help others.”

Fluhler spent a few days with the Black Ferns before last month’s Sevens World Cup in Cape Town, as did Sarah Hirini and Portia Woodman.

Sevens team-mate Theresa Fitzpatrick committed to 15s sooner and joins the quartet of last year’s Olympic gold medallists from the Tokyo Games who were selected in the Black Ferns’ squad for their first World Cup in New Zealand.