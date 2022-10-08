France below their best in winning Rugby World Cup opener against South Africa

France beat South Africa in their Rugby World Cup opener, finishing strong after a mostly sloppy outing at Eden Park.

At Eden Park, Auckland: France 40 (Laure Sansus 2, Gabrielle Vernier, Emilie Boulard, Caroline Drouin, Joanna Grisez tries; Drouin 2 con, Lina Queyroi 3 con) South Africa 5 (Nomawethu Mabenge try). HT: 19-0

France made a winning start to their Rugby World Cup campaign, but were sloppy in beating South Africa 40-5 in the first match of a triple-header on Saturday.

The world’s fourth-ranked team scored three tries in the first 20 minutes at Eden Park, but took 50 more minutes after that to add to their tally against the 11th-ranked team they beat heavily as recently as last November.

That match in Vannes ended 46-3 in France’s favour, with their previous meetings before that, in 2014, finishing 55-3 and 46-8 to the hosts in Paris.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images Laure Sansus of France celebrates with a team-mate after scoring the opening try in their win over South Africa at the Rugby World Cup.

South Africa took the field with just two players who had featured in a World Cup before – Tayla Kinsey who played in their last appearance in 2014 and captain Nolusindiso Bool who played then and in 2010.

France were without regular captain Gaëlle Hermet, who is recovering from a slight knee injury, and were led instead by lock Céline Ferer, who took charge for the first time.

They made a perfect start when halfback Laure Sansus scored after just two minutes and raced out to a 19-0 lead after just 18 minutes thanks to Gabrielle Vernier and Emilie Boulard.

But they were stymied from there for the rest of the first half, even though they spent 10 minutes playing against 14 women after South African flanker Sizophila Solontsi was sent to the sin bin for making head-on-head contact.

The Springboks Women started the second half strong, putting France under sustained pressure and ultimately scoring down the right through winger Nomawethu Mabenge in the 50th minute.

Was it to be the start of a dramatic comeback?

Having been camped inside their own 22 for 10 minutes, France marched down the other end and began to probe at the South African line, only to make mistake after mistake when they got close to extending their lead.

They finally crossed over for their fourth – and a bonus point – when Sansus attacked from a quick tap in the 67th minute and added another when Caroline Drouin crossed over five minutes later.

A sixth came after the hooter when sevens convert Joanna Grisez capped her XVs debut on the right and added some gloss to the scoreline.

England were set to face Fiji in the second match of Saturday’s triple-header, with the Black Ferns then taking on Australia’s Wallaroos in the finale at a sold-out Eden Park.

The big moment

Midway through the second half, it seemed as though a curse had been placed on France with regard to scoring tries. They still had a 14-point advantage at that stage, so the result wasn’t really in doubt, but Laure Sansus’ second try, from a quick tap in the 67th minute, put the result beyond the doubt.

MVP

Sansus was the leading try-scorer in the Six Nations earlier this year, scoring twice in three of France’s matches to finish with six for the tournament. She added another double here and was a constant threat from halfback.

Match rating

5/10: Those who turned up for the first of three matches at Eden Park got to see the France win that was expected, but South Africa putting them under the pump to start the second half made this a better watch than it might have been.

The big picture

With a first-up win under their belt, France must now prepare to face tournament favourites England at Northland Events Centre in Whangārei next Saturday, and will know they have to improve. South Africa meanwhile have a must-win match against Fiji next Sunday at Waitākere Stadium in Auckland.