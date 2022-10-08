Black Ferns player ratings: Stacey Fluhler shines brightest against Wallaroos

Hosts trailed 17-0 before unleashing in the second half to win their cup opener.

Aaron Goile is a Stuff senior sports reporter.

OPINION: The Black Ferns have opened their historic home World Cup campaign with a 41-17 victory over Australia.

However, they had to do it the hard way after finding themselves 17-0 down against an opponent they had never before lost to.

Here are Stuff’s player ratings from the clash at Eden Park.

Renee Holmes: The most awful of starts in being fended off, scooted around and burst through for Bienne Terita’s two tries, along with a bad knock on. Recovered well, putting Woodman away and making a great burst of her own as well as kicking a couple of goodies off the tee. Off in 63rd minute. 6

Ruby Tui: Bad pass on the shoulder of Demant was ruthlessly punished, but staunch defence (11 tackles) forced a drop-out, along with a ruck turnover penalty. Got into things in a big way later on, logging game-high numbers in metres (109), defenders beaten (seven) and clean breaks (two), with the second of her two tries a real thing of beauty. 8.5

Stacey Fluhler: Absolute class act in first start of the year. Produced early try-saver on opposite, Georgia Friedrichs, then it was her tough run which set the wheels in motion for the Ferns’ first try. And then came her second-stanza brilliance, creating space with her silky moves, highlighted by her sensational set-up for Woodman’s hat-trick. Off in 67th minute. 9

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Stacey Fluhler was sensational for the Black Ferns in their World Cup win over the Wallaroos at Eden Park.

Amy du Plessis: First test in one spot at second-five and was solid without doing anything spectacular, including muscling up with 14 tackles without a miss. 6

Portia Woodman: Didn’t prove much help for her fullback when Terita powered through her twice, too, but did not let her opportunities with ball in space go begging (apart from one drop), finishing brilliantly in the corner not once, not twice, but three times. 8

Ruahei Demant: Skipper would have been filthy with her dropped ball which led directly to the Wallaroos’ second try, then the bad missed touch from a penalty. But she turned it round in a big way, skilfully setting up plenty of the second-half tries in taking on the line or distributing well. 7.5

Kendra Cocksedge: Had to ride things out with her side before finally getting some sort of ball to work with, where she showed off a flick pass and ability to milk a penalty. Made way with a dozen minutes to play. 6

Liana Mikaele-Tu’u: Provided two early big hits and was a constant physical force. Off for an HIA in 54th minute, but returned to help power the Ferns home. 7

Sarah Hirini: Mixed an early knock on with a fine ruck steal and was always threatening over the ball, then roamed nicely in open play in the second half. 7

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Sarah Hirini looks for support during the Black Ferns’ win over Australia.

Charmaine McMenamin: Guilty of a dropped ball to start and never really got too many shots in open play, but was part of a strong loose forwards effort. Replaced in 67th minute. 5.5

Chelsea Bremner: Snappy and smart breakdown work on stroke of halftime to secure crucial ball, then worked hard till the 80th with a big charge, and racked up a team-high 17 tackles. 7.5

Joanah Ngan-Woo: Burrowed over to finally get New Zealand on the board. Bad forward pass offload after securing loose lineout ball, but then ran to space for Woodman’s second. Off in the 49th minute. 6

Amy Rule: Yet another to drop a pass, scrummed solidly, and crowning glory was her huge charge up the middle. Made way in 54th minute. 6

Luka Connor: Early ruck turnover penalty win when Australia were hot on attack. Nailed her throws, showed some nice footwork with limited ball, and tackled hard. 7

Phillipa Love: Part of a stable scrum, made several strong charges, defended stoutly, and her getting over the ball provided big relief on the quarter mark. Made way alongside Connor with half an hour left. 7

RESERVES

Georgia Ponsonby: On in 49th minute and didn’t have the same sort of impact as Connor, including having a lineout go astray. 5

Awhina Tangen-Wainohu: Played final half hour and after being shunted up at her first scrum, made amends by crashing over for the game-tying try. 6

Santo Taumata: On in 54th minute and quickly got into her carry work against short-handed Aussies. 6

Maiakawanakaulani Roos: Injected in 49th minute and immediately made her presence felt with some fine charges, despite a knock on at one ruck. 6.5

Kendra Reynolds: Early entrance in 54th minute as HIA replacement and stayed the course, without any big moments, then dropped a ball late on. 5

Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu: Played the final dozen minutes. N/R

Hazel Tubic: On in 67th minute, missing two shots at goal but keeping the tempo high. 5

Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt: On in 63rd minute and enjoyed a couple of early carries and showed off super offloading ability. 7