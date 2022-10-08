England score 10 tries in the second half to flatten spirited Fiji for opening Rugby World Cup win

Tournament favourites too good for Fiji in a tryfest at Eden Park.

At Eden Park, Auckland: England 84 (Claudia MacDonald 4, Amy Cokayne 2, Lydia Thompson 2, Abbie Ward, Helena Rowland, Zoe Aldcroft, Abby Dow, Leanne Infante, Connie Powell tries; Emily Scarratt 5, Zoe Harrison 2 con) Fiji 19 (Alowesi Nakoci, Sesenieli Donu, Lavena Cavuru tries; Cavuru 2 con). HT: 24-14.

England were startled by Fiji but cruised to a comprehensive opening win to kick off their pursuit of a third Rugby World Cup title.

Jaded in the first half, the tournament favourites were emphatic in the second of the Pool C fixture, scoring 10 tries, and they marched to an 84-19 win against a spirited Fijiana side which ran out of the steam at Eden Park on Saturday.

On paper, this was an epic mismatch. England, the most professional well resourced team in the game and the world No 1, against Fiji, the World Cup’s lowest-ranked team (No 21) who had never played the English, French or New Zealand sides which are expected to dominate the tournament.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Claudia MacDonald scored four tries as England flattened Fiji.

At times, Fiji did more than resist, scoring wonderful, skilful tries on the counter-attack through fullback Alowesi Nakoci and midfielder Sesenieli Donu to raise the roof.

England, though, were fitter, faster, stronger and overpowered the tiring Fijians in a one-sided second half for a record-extending 26th successive win with 14 tries, including four for winger Claudia MacDonald.

Fiji’s decline was somewhat inevitable after exerting so much energy and drive into their thrilling first-half performance.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Sesenieli raised the roof with Fiji’s second try.

England turned to their maul and were sharper as forwards Sadia Kabeya, captain Sarah Hunter and Abbie Ward led their pack with greater authority.

Earlier, impressive halfback Lavena Cavuru’s break from one of the first carries brought the scores of Fijians waving flags around the ground to their feet. Cavuru finished with a deserved try on full-time.

There was no doubt the increasing spectators were behind Fiji ahead of the opening day’s finale between the Black Ferns and Australia, chanting for the Pacific Island nation with every strong carry and big tackle.

However, Fijiana’s early momentum was blunted by England’s power game that has served them so well.

Predictably, the Red Roses used their clinical lineout drive for their opening three tries for MacDonald, hooker Amy Cokayne and lock Ward in the first half.

But Fiji hit back with their two stunning tries, either side of England’s superb breakaway score for Helena Rowland, and had the tournament favourites rattled at half-time.

The big moment

England’s three tries in the first nine minutes of the second half silenced the crowd and eased their nerves with a comfortable buffer on the board. Cokayne’s second, followed by lock Zoe Aldcroft and winger Lydia Thompson’s tries, put the match to bed.

The floodgates opened and the gap between the two sides was clear once England clicked into gear after the break, with further tries for Abby Dow, Leanne Infante and Connie Powell punishing Fiji’s mistakes and ill-discipline.

Lopsided scores are likely throughout the tournament because the women’s game is still developing. This was a perfect demonstration of that disparity.

MVP

England openside flanker Kabeya was outstanding and made a magnificent run for Rowland’s brilliant try.

Match rating: 5/10

The first half was pulsating. The second half was not as England asserted their dominance.

The big picture

England face France in the most anticipated match of the pool stage in Whangārei next Saturday. Fiji will target a win against South Africa at Auckland’s Waitākere Stadium next Sunday.