Rugby World Cup: Portia Woodman hat-trick rescues Black Ferns in tense opening win over Australia

Hosts trailed 17-0 before unleashing in the second half to win their cup opener.

At Eden Park, Auckland: Black Ferns 41 (Portia Woodman 3, Ruby Tui 2, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu tries; Kendra Cocksedge con, Renee Holmes 2 con) Australia 17 (Bienne Terita 2, Ivania Wong tries; Arabella McKenzie con). HT: 12-17.

Portia Woodman’s hat-trick rescued the Black Ferns as the hosts recovered from a nightmare start to beat the determined Wallaroos 41-17 in their Rugby World Cup opener in Auckland on Saturday night.

The occasion was massive but equally intense. A world record crowd of 34,235 for a women’s rugby match packed in Eden Park was expectant of the host nation at their first World Cup in New Zealand.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Portia Woodman scoring for the Black Ferns against Australia at Eden Park.

This was an unprecedented, historic event for the game and the Black Ferns, the reigning, five-time world champions, struggled for composure until a strong finish.

Eventually, it was the firepower coach Wayne Smith has wanted to unleash in attack that sunk Australia by seven tries to three.

Captain and first five-eighth Ruahei Demant led the way in the second half. Her break led to the second try for superstar winger Woodman that levelled the scores before the Wallaroos, crucially, lost two players to the sinbin.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Captain Ruahei Demant in the clear for the Black Ferns.

The Wallaroos were 17-0 up in the 28th minute after two tries for rookie winger Bienne Terita. The nerves were jangling.

The Black Ferns were frenetic and panicking, dropping the ball, and making simple mistakes that allowed Australia to camp in New Zealand’s 22.

The fears about their discipline around the breakdown were evident and the tension throughout the crowd was high.

The unthinkable, a first defeat to the Wallaroos, seemed possible because the Black Ferns were frozen on the biggest stage of their lives.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Sharni Williams of Australia carts it up against the Black Ferns.

It was only Woodman’s hat-trick clincher on the hour, after a wondrous offload from centre Stacey Fluhler, that determined the pool A clash before Ruby Tui’s brace in the final quarter.

The Black Ferns had to make plenty of tackles until Australia, finally, breached their line in the 13th minute after repelling two lineout drives, holding up the Wallaroos on their line, but they were conceding penalties to remain trapped in their 22.

Terita first crossed in the right corner and Ivanina Wong then pounced on a risky Tui pass that went to ground and sprinted 60 metres down the left flank to score, stunning the home crowd.

The Black Ferns weren’t in Australia’s half until winning the restart following Terita’s second try and went through the middle of the Wallaroos to get back into the game.

Carry after carry, including an excellent run through a wall of Wallaroos from Fluhler, and the Black Ferns bashed their way over the line.

Lock Joanah Ngan-Woo planted the ball down for a nerve-settling try in the 31st minute and Woodman’s excellent finish before half-time reduced their deficit to five.

The big moment

Two yellow cards for the Wallaroos in the 54th minute. Wong was sinbinned for an infringement as the Black Ferns were on the break and Australia captain Shannon Parry was fortunate to only see yellow for cannoning a shoulder into Liana Mikaele-Tu’u’s head.

Mikaele-Tu’u, who had an outstanding game at No 8, left the field for a head injury assessment after the tackle was scrutinised by English TMO Ian Tempest.

Replacement loosehead prop Awhina Tangen-Wainohu crashed over to give the Black Ferns the lead for the first time a few minutes later.

MVP

There is no better finisher in the game than Woodman. Each try was expertly taken. Demant was brilliant, too, as was Sarah Hirini at openside flanker.

Match rating: 7/10

This was a tighter contest than was expected, but the Black Ferns dug deep for an opening victory with a bonus point to captivate the record crowd.

The big picture

The Black Ferns host Wales in their second pool A match at Auckland’s Waitākere Stadium next Sunday. Australia play Scotland in Whangārei next Saturday.