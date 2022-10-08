'It was electric': Black Ferns breathe sigh of relief but relish the moment at packed Eden Park

Hosts trailed 17-0 before unleashing in the second half to win their cup opener.

At Eden Park, Auckland: Black Ferns 41 (Portia Woodman 3, Ruby Tui 2, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu tries; Kendra Cocksedge con, Renee Holmes 2 con) Australia 17 (Bienne Terita 2, Ivania Wong tries; Arabella McKenzie con). HT: 12-17.

Hat-trick hero Portia Woodman was breathing a sigh of relief after the Black Ferns stormed back from 17-0 down to beat the Wallaroos 41-17 in a frantic Rugby World Cup opener in Auckland on Saturday night.

There was a record crowd for a women’s rugby match of 34,235 at Eden Park and their inspirational captain, first five-eighth Ruahei Demant, didn’t want a special night to end, albeit after the reigning, five-time champions overcame stage fright in a sloppy first half.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Portia Woodman scored three tries as the Black Ferns beat Australia.

Wonder winger Woodman, who was in top finishing form to score three super tries, felt the occasion got to the team somewhat.

Demant, however, was relishing the moment as the Black Ferns played before their largest, raucous home crowd in the team’s history in their first World Cup in New Zealand.

“It was electric. It was surreal to walk out to Eden Park like that, all black, and not being able to hear each other with the echo of the crowd,” Demant said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Ruahei Demant with a strong carry into two Wallaroos.

“That's something we've never heard before. We were struggling to hear each other.

“The tries and roar of the crowd erupting... it's been a magical night. I don't want it to end.”

The occasion nearly went sour for the Black Ferns after freezing in the opening 30 minutes, trailing an Aussie side they have never lost to 17-0 after already beating them three times this season.

Still, they did make it four wins over the Wallaroos in four months – and their 23rd to maintain their trans-Tasman winning streak – to open with a bonus-point win in Pool A.

The Black Ferns scored seven tries for 41 unanswered points to raise the roof at Eden Park.

“It's a game of two halves. The Aussies came out firing and wanted it more. But we knew what we needed to do, flicked that switch, and got the job done,” Demant said.

Woodman said coach Wayne Smith didn’t hammer the players at half-time after a nervous start in which they made multiple errors and gifted the buoyant Wallaroos all the field position they needed.

“We maybe let the occasion get to us, forgetting just to play simple, catch the ball and run hard,” she said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Portia Woodman slides over to score against the Wallaroos at Eden Park.

“We've got Wales next and will need to clean that up a lot.

“There wasn't a big growling in the sheds. Smithy was very calm and said we've just got to hold on to the ball.

“Ultimately, [the message] was just to get aggressive.”

The Black Ferns, ultimately, started with a positive result on a memorable night for the women’s game.

Woodman’s hat-trick try on the hour, after a sensational offload from centre Stacey Fluhler, was a wonderful play that sunk the Wallaroos.

Suddenly, the Black Ferns were two converted tries to the good, then finished with a flourish to blow out the score.

Australia, too, had just lost captain Shannon Parry and winger Ivania Wong to the sinbin – both in the 54th minute – as New Zealand were marching up field.

It was a crucial moment the world champion Kiwis pounced on.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Stacey Fluhler’s offload set Portia Woodman free to score her hat-trick.

The Black Ferns face Wales next Sunday at Auckland’s Waitākere Stadium and should be too strong for them, but they will have to be more clinical if they’re to improve throughout the tournament.

“I was thinking 'this is a long game', but [we were] not happy with the performance, dropping balls, cleaning out tackles, and not cleaning up rucks,” Woodman said of their 17-0 deficit.

“It was a pressure moment, but we've trained for it. Smithy has put us in the red [zone] in those training moments.

“We were not happy with it but knew we could come back.”