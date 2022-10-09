Wayne Smith didn't shy away from rewatching Black Ferns' horror start against Australia

Hosts trailed 17-0 before unleashing in the second half to win their cup opener.

Wayne Smith could have gone to bed happy on Saturday night, after the Black Ferns beat Australia 41-17 to get their Rugby World Cup campaign underway with a win.

But the coach knew he was going to have to watch the first half hour, where they went behind 17-0 and the Eden Park crowd were stunned into silence, at some stage.

So once he got back to the team hotel, he went straight to his laptop and started coding the match footage – preparing it for further review during the week ahead – before stopping “about quarter past one” with the good bits still to come.

Stuff Wayne Smith Black Ferns Rugby World Cup. STUFF

Smith said at lunchtime on Sunday that he then “went to bed and slept like a baby – I woke up every hour screaming”.

Exaggerated or not, that would have been a fair reaction to an opening period where Australia scored as many points as they ever have in their 23 matches against the Black Ferns, which have all ended in defeat.

Playing in front of a 34,235-strong crowd – a record for a women’s rugby match and for a women’s sports event in New Zealand – the Black Ferns were appeared overawed at first and made mistake after mistake before turning things around at the end of the first half.

“I don't think we handled the occasion that well,” Smith said. “I think Australia did. I thought they were really sharp, really aggressive and really took it to us.

“Individually I'm not sure we were all prepared for that.

“I thought we had a really good halftime – it was calm, it was positive, it was really specific about what we needed to do, and then we saw a turnaround.

“I've just finished coding the rest of the game and some of the second half play was exceptional, so that's going to be our standard from now and we'll use that at the review to go forward.”

Portia Woodman scored a hat-trick on the left wing and Ruby Tui scored a brace on the right as the Black Ferns began to play to their potential and Smith was pleased to see the team turn things around so dramatically.

“After halftime there was a real growth in our desire to get quick ball, to be more physical in the collisions, to play quicker, which is our game.

“It was really encouraging, I thought, to see that the team had been in a hole and then all of a sudden were able to get out of it and we were able to flourish in that second half.

“We played some absolutely brilliant rugby – we just need to start off like that.”

The Black Ferns now head across Auckland to play Wales at Waitākere Stadium next Sunday.

There won’t be the same sense of occasion as there was this Saturday – Waitākere Stadium is best known in rugby circles as the All Blacks’ Auckland training ground and holds about one-tenth as many people as Eden Park – but Smith said there would be a focus on how individual players were going about their preparation.

“There needs to be reflection from the players and the leadership group about how we're building up.x

“Is it individual and genuine to be prepared for the physicality that you need in the game?

“World Cups are different – other teams all march behind the flag. They're different beasts to what you play the rest of the year, and we've got to accept that and be able to meet that challenge.”