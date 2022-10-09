Hooker Emily Tuttosi shines with hat-trick in Canada's World Cup win over Japan

Canada hooker Emily Tuttosi scores her third try in their World Cup opener against Japan on Sunday.

At Northland Events Centre, Whangārei: Canada 41 (Emily Tuttosi 3, Brianna Miller 2, Paige Farries, Mikiela Nelson tries; Sophie de Goede 2 con, Miller con) Japan 5 (Maki Takano try) HT: 27-5.

Canada hooker Emily Tuttosi won’t forget her first Women’s Rugby World Cup game in a hurry.

Tuttosi, who debuted in 2018, shone in Canada’s first match of the tournament, scoring a hat-trick of tries in their 41-5 win over Japan in Whangārei on Sunday.

The Manitoba native was impressive before being substituted in the 50th minute, along with the rest of the front row – powering over from rolling mauls for her first two tries.

She completed her hat-trick one minute before leaving the field, crashing over from close range following a quick tap from No 8 and captain Sophie de Goede, who almost scored.

Spark Sport Emily Tuttosi hat-trick powers Canada to World Cup win over Japan.

In their only previous meeting at the 1994 World Cup, the second tournament in history, Canada ran out easy winners, coasting to a 57-0 victory.

Third ranked Canada were expected to be too strong for Japan, ranked 13th in the world, and that’s how it played out in Northland.

The Canadians aren’t short of confidence, entering the World Cup on a four-game winning streak, and having won five from six in 2022.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images Canada’s Emily Tuttosi celebrates her third try against Japan on Sunday in Whangārei.

They set up the win in the first half, racing to a 27-5 lead – sparked by dominant play from their forwards, who were lethal with the rolling maul.

Canada couldn’t have asked for a better beginning, scoring the opening try after just 67 seconds through an excellent kick chase. Wing Komachi Imakugi’s kick was charged down and Canada flyer Paige Farries dived on the loose ball for a perfect start.

Japan hit straight back after 11 phases build-up with lock Maki Takano crashing over from close range.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Wing Paige Farries crosses for Canada’s first try of the day after just 67 seconds against Japan.

That was as good as it got for Japan with Canada scoring four unanswered tries to head into halftime in control at 27-5.

Tuttosi was a force off the back of the rolling maul in the first half, with her two first half tries coming about from drives off the lineout.

To their credit, Japan were able to repel Canada for most of the second half after Tuttosi’s hat-trick try.

Canada added just one further try to second half replacement Mikiela Nelson – giving Japan a positive to take into the next game.

The big moment

Three first half tries in 11 minutes, two to Tuttosi, proved critical with Canada going from 10-5 ahead to a commanding 27-5 advantage – which Japan were always going to struggle to come back from.

MVP

How can you go past Tuttosi, who was a try-scoring machine for the Canadians, getting over the line three times in 50 minutes before she was replaced. It wasn’t just the five-pointers. She ran strongly, tackled well, and was prominent around the field.

Match rating: 6/10

Some nice tries from Canada in the first half, but it got a little sloppy in the second half with the substitutions, causing the game to lose its shape.

The big picture

Canada will face a tougher test in their next outing on Sunday against Italy, who opened their tournament with a 22-10 win over the United States. The Canadians look like early favourites to top the group. Japan will be searching for improvement when they face the US on Saturday.