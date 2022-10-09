Rugby World Cup boss says opening day at Eden Park was sold out but nearly 6000 didn't show up

Hosts trailed 17-0 before unleashing in the second half to win their cup opener.

The Rugby World Cup boss says every ticket made available for Saturday’s record-breaking opening day was sold but nearly 6000 people didn’t show up at Eden Park.

The crowd figure provided after the finale of the triple header between the Black Ferns and Australia was 34,235, setting a new world record attendance for a women’s rugby event and for a women’s sport event in New Zealand.

Tournament director Michelle Hooper said the capacity in Auckland for the opening day was 40,000, but there were pockets of empty seats dotted around the stadium.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT There was a world record crowd for women’s rugby at Eden Park on Saturday night.

On Friday, World Cup organisers said Eden Park was sold out, but the figure shows the ground was not at full capacity.

Hooper said every ticket was snapped up.

“We sold out every single ticket we could, which was 40,000 tickets,” she told Stuff.

In the first women’s Rugby World Cup to be held in New Zealand, Saturday’s opener was the first of the triple-header match days scheduled throughout the pool stages.

France beat South Africa 40-5 in the first match, then England hammered Fiji 84-19, before the Black Ferns fought back from 17-0 down to beat Australia 41-17 to begin their World Cup defence with a thrilling bonus-point win.

Hooper said it was likely people who bought tickets hadn’t shown up.

“We’ll be looking into all those reasons, but what a good problem to have,” she said.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images Black Ferns winger Ruby Tui attempting to fend the Wallaroos.

“We wouldn’t have expected to have that at the beginning.”

Auckland’s Waitākere Stadium, with a much smaller capacity of 4,901, was the original host for the opening day until organisers moved it to Eden Park once demand for tickets increased.

The Kiwi crowd turned out for the Black Ferns like never before on a landmark night for the game.

After their win, Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant said it was a magical occasion.

“It was electric. It was surreal to walk out to Eden Park like that, all black, and not being able to hear each other with the echo of the crowd,” she said.

Hooper said the figure of 34,235 was for the entire day – not just the Black Ferns’ match – and surpassed the attendance for the whole of the last women’s Rugby World Cup held in Dublin and Belfast in 2017.

She said it was a cornerstone event for women’s sport in New Zealand.

Supplied Michelle Hooper is the World Cup’s tournament director.

“It’s a still a world record and was the most attended event [for women’s rugby]. I think Aotearoa can be incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved,” she said.

“You know New Zealand has the potential to impact change. You saw that last night in a massive way for women’s sport.”

Hooper said tickets have not been given away for free. They are cheap, starting at $10 for adults, and are more affordable for large groups and families.

“We have an accessibility programme, but it’s all managed, controlled and not given to school groups and such things.”

Hooper said there were large groups of fans who came and went throughout the day, some leaving after their team had played.

“It’s a huge day of rugby, with three games back to back, and we’re trying to appeal to a new audience who are coming for a whole variety of reasons,” she said.

“There was a lot of potential comings and goings – people with young children.

“I know that I couldn’t stay for a whole day with my kids.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Rita Ora performed at Eden Park on the opening day of the Rugby World Cup.

Eden Park’s full capacity is approximately 47,000 but has been lowered for the World Cup to accommodate a stage in one corner.

British popstar Rita Ora performed on the opening night.

Other seating areas, such as the lower tier of the west stand, are not available to fans because they’re operational areas, Hooper said.

The extensions in front of the north stand used for big events were also not there on Saturday.

Eden Park will not host its next World Cup matches until the semifinals and the final when organisers will target an even bigger crowd to break attendance records again.

Hooper said the capacity would be similar.

“There were also people who might have bought tickets to sell it out but didn’t intend to come,” she said.

“But I think nobody wants to miss out next time, having seen how incredibly brilliant it is.”