England captain's claim: World Cup is New Zealand's to lose

Tournament favourites too good for Fiji in a tryfest at Eden Park.

England were happy to heap mental pressure on the Black Ferns as the two heavyweights produced statement wins on the opening weekend of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Auckland.

Both teams had nervous starts but came away with big victories - world No 1 England thumping Fiji 84-19 before the Black Ferns rallied to beat Australia 41-17 at Eden Park.

There’s been plenty of mutual admiration in the subsequent day or so, though you sense there’s plenty of posturing going on, especially from England who have been on top of the world rankings since November 2020 and last lost a test in July 2019.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Ruby Tui showed the danger of New Zealand’s outside backs.

After England’s win over Fiji, their captain Sarah Hunter claimed the World Cup is "New Zealand's to lose" given the Kiwis are the current holders.

The Black Ferns have beaten England in four World Cup finals, but England have the most recent form over the Kiwis, claiming two record wins late last year.

England coach Simon Middleton brought a bit of perspective as he noted his team had been held to 24-14 by World Cup debutants Fiji over the opening 40 minutes in Auckland.

"That first half showed there's going to be no gimmes in this competition," he told the BBC.

"Fiji were brilliant in that first half, and we played into their strengths a bit. I don't think all teams will play like Fiji did, but they'll certainly have a look at it now.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Coach Simon Middleton and Sadia Kabeya reflect the happy mood in the England camp.

“Fiji really rattled us. We looked really nervous and that’s understandable because it’s the biggest stage to play. I’m really pleased we got composed, and we’re just pleased to get the win. I’m really happy, particularly with the second half.”

England were good enough to score 14 tries but left plenty of points on the park with goal-kicker Emily Scarratt missing five of 10 conversions with Zoe Harrison taking over and making two of four.

Middleton played that down, saying he is "not worried in the slightest".

"I remember having exactly this conversation at the start of [the] 2017 [World Cup]," he explained.

"There was a massive emphasis on Scaz's [Scarratt's] goal-kicking, and she went and kicked 10 out of 10 in the next game."

SPARK SPORT Hosts trailed 17-0 before unleashing in the second half to win their cup opener.

England did show some vulnerability around the transition areas with Fiji making seven clean breaks.

New Zealand coach Wayne Smith marvelled at the power of England, who showed the danger of their maul and how much of a weapon that could be in the coming weeks.

“They’re the standard-bearers. We’re not at that level yet. We’ve still got time up our sleeves, but we’re definitely not at that level yet,” Smith said.

France beat South Africa 40-5 to confirm themselves as one of the tournament heavyweights and former England star Maggie Alphonsi said there was early proof of the investments made by England, New Zealand and France in their women’s programs.

"It's a turning point in the women's game," Alphonsi said as the tournament opened to a record audience in a triple-header at Eden Park.

"Nations know that if they want to keep up, they have to close that gap by investing in their women's teams. When they do invest in their women's teams, it does make a difference."