Black Ferns add karanga to start of haka ahead of Rugby World Cup win over Australia

The Black Ferns added a karanga to their haka before they played Australia in their Rugby World Cup opener.

Before the Black Ferns made a winning start to their Rugby World Cup campaign against Australia on Saturday, they performed their haka, Ko Ūhia Mai – with the new addition at the beginning.

As hat-trick scorer Portia Woodman explained afterwards: “The karanga that you would have heard was just us introducing the teams coming to New Zealand, welcoming [them] to Auckland, and the last one was about bringing on the challenge.

“The challenge has been set, and we're ready to go.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The Black Ferns perform their haka, Ko Ūhia Mai, before facing Australia

Woodman said the karanga was something that the leaders of the haka within the Black Ferns, co-captain Ruahei Demant and halfback Arihiniana Marino-Tauhinu, “made just before the test”.

Reflecting on performing the karanga and Ko Ūhia Mai in front of a crowd of 34,235 fans – a record attendance for a women’s rugby international and for a women’s sports event in New Zealand – Demant said it “was pretty special”.

“Hosting a home World Cup; this is the first time it's ever been done in Aotearoa and it's only right that, as wāhine, we karanga and welcome all the teams here to Aotearoa and Tāmaki Makaurau.”

Ko Ūhia Mai was composed by Whetū Tipiwai after talking with former Black Ferns captain Dr Farah Palmer about what the team represents.

Tipiwai was the kaumātua of the Māori All Blacks for a decade from 2001 to 2010, as well as a member of the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board for 15 years.

To assist Tipiwai in composing the haka, the waiata composed by Pānia Papa was used for inspiration. The kupu (words) came to Tipiwai while driving over the Tararua ranges, and in August 2006 he passed on these kupu to the Black Ferns.

Former Black Fern Exia Edwards then worked on the rhythm (rangi) with Mania Parihi, and together with a group of players created actions for the haka.

Ahead of the World Cup, Marino-Tauhinu told Stuff she was excited by the prospect of leading the haka on rugby’s biggest stage.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant leads their haka ahead of their test against Japan last month.

“We Māori are the people of the land and for us to be able to express ourselves and to welcome people to this land is a beautiful thing.”

The words and actions of Ko Ūhia Mai will become familiar as the Black Ferns continue their campaign against Wales [on Sunday] and Scotland [next Saturday] then head into the knockout stages.

Its beginning serves as an iconic opening statement.

“Ā ūhia mai, ko wai ngā Hine?”

“Let it be known, who are these women?”

So who are these women – the 32 who have been chosen to play in a rare World Cup on home soil?

Marino-Tahinu says that line makes her think of the legacy she and her team-mates can build in the Black Ferns jersey: “Who are you? What do you bring and what will you leave behind?”

Demant says the Black Ferns comprise: “Mothers, daughters, team-mates, friends”.

“We've all been through our own adversities and challenges.

“But honestly, the reason we play is because we love it.

“We love playing alongside our friends.”

Which is apt, because Ko Ūhia Mai ends with a statement about Ngā Mamaku o Aotearoa – the Black Ferns.

“We will gather and unite together. Strength together. It will be done.”

“Haramai te toki. Haumi e, hui e, tāiki e!”

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Members of the Black Ferns got the chance to face their haka, Ko Ūhia Mai, as if they were the opposition.

Ko Ūhia Mai – Māori

Ā, ūhia mai

Ko wai ngā hine?

Ko wai ngā hine?

Ko ngā Mamaku e ngunguru nei.

Hī, au, au, auē hā!

Ko Hine-ahu-one, ko Hine-tītama,

Ko Hine-nui-te-pō.

Ki te whaiao, ki te ao mārama e.

Hī a hahā!

Mauri ki te rangi,

Me te whenua,

Ngā kapua whakapipi,

Mai i ngā maunga titia e!

Hī a hahā!

He tia, he tia,

Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa.

Mai i ngā tōpito,

Ki ngā moutere

O te ao whānui e.

Hī a hahā!

Tū mai rā, koe,

Te mana wahine,

Te whare tangata,

Ngā Mamaku o Aotearoa.

He tia, he tia. He ranga, he ranga.

Turuki, turuki.

Paneke, paneke

Haramai te toki

Haumi e, hui e,

Tāiki e!

Hī!

Ko Ūhia Mai – English

Let it be known

Who are these women

It’s the Black Ferns rumble

From Hineahuone, Hinetitama and Hinenui te po we came

To transfer from the heavens to the world of enlightenment

Life force from above

Life force from below

The gathering clouds

The mountains that pierce the sky

Let us proceed

To the seas

From the corners of the island

To the neighbouring islands

And around the world

You stand tall and proud

Women of strength

Who will bear the future

The Black Ferns of New Zealand

Rise and press on

When the challenge arrives

We will gather and unite together

Strength together

It will be done