Black Ferns add karanga to start of haka ahead of Rugby World Cup win over Australia
Before the Black Ferns made a winning start to their Rugby World Cup campaign against Australia on Saturday, they performed their haka, Ko Ūhia Mai – with the new addition at the beginning.
As hat-trick scorer Portia Woodman explained afterwards: “The karanga that you would have heard was just us introducing the teams coming to New Zealand, welcoming [them] to Auckland, and the last one was about bringing on the challenge.
“The challenge has been set, and we're ready to go.”
Woodman said the karanga was something that the leaders of the haka within the Black Ferns, co-captain Ruahei Demant and halfback Arihiniana Marino-Tauhinu, “made just before the test”.
Reflecting on performing the karanga and Ko Ūhia Mai in front of a crowd of 34,235 fans – a record attendance for a women’s rugby international and for a women’s sports event in New Zealand – Demant said it “was pretty special”.
“Hosting a home World Cup; this is the first time it's ever been done in Aotearoa and it's only right that, as wāhine, we karanga and welcome all the teams here to Aotearoa and Tāmaki Makaurau.”
Ko Ūhia Mai was composed by Whetū Tipiwai after talking with former Black Ferns captain Dr Farah Palmer about what the team represents.
Tipiwai was the kaumātua of the Māori All Blacks for a decade from 2001 to 2010, as well as a member of the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board for 15 years.
To assist Tipiwai in composing the haka, the waiata composed by Pānia Papa was used for inspiration. The kupu (words) came to Tipiwai while driving over the Tararua ranges, and in August 2006 he passed on these kupu to the Black Ferns.
Former Black Fern Exia Edwards then worked on the rhythm (rangi) with Mania Parihi, and together with a group of players created actions for the haka.
Ahead of the World Cup, Marino-Tauhinu told Stuff she was excited by the prospect of leading the haka on rugby’s biggest stage.
“We Māori are the people of the land and for us to be able to express ourselves and to welcome people to this land is a beautiful thing.”
The words and actions of Ko Ūhia Mai will become familiar as the Black Ferns continue their campaign against Wales [on Sunday] and Scotland [next Saturday] then head into the knockout stages.
Its beginning serves as an iconic opening statement.
“Ā ūhia mai, ko wai ngā Hine?”
“Let it be known, who are these women?”
So who are these women – the 32 who have been chosen to play in a rare World Cup on home soil?
Marino-Tahinu says that line makes her think of the legacy she and her team-mates can build in the Black Ferns jersey: “Who are you? What do you bring and what will you leave behind?”
Demant says the Black Ferns comprise: “Mothers, daughters, team-mates, friends”.
“We've all been through our own adversities and challenges.
“But honestly, the reason we play is because we love it.
“We love playing alongside our friends.”
Which is apt, because Ko Ūhia Mai ends with a statement about Ngā Mamaku o Aotearoa – the Black Ferns.
“We will gather and unite together. Strength together. It will be done.”
“Haramai te toki. Haumi e, hui e, tāiki e!”
Ko Ūhia Mai – Māori
Ā, ūhia mai
Ko wai ngā hine?
Ko wai ngā hine?
Ko ngā Mamaku e ngunguru nei.
Hī, au, au, auē hā!
Ko Hine-ahu-one, ko Hine-tītama,
Ko Hine-nui-te-pō.
Ki te whaiao, ki te ao mārama e.
Hī a hahā!
Mauri ki te rangi,
Me te whenua,
Ngā kapua whakapipi,
Mai i ngā maunga titia e!
Hī a hahā!
He tia, he tia,
Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa.
Mai i ngā tōpito,
Ki ngā moutere
O te ao whānui e.
Hī a hahā!
Tū mai rā, koe,
Te mana wahine,
Te whare tangata,
Ngā Mamaku o Aotearoa.
He tia, he tia. He ranga, he ranga.
Turuki, turuki.
Paneke, paneke
Haramai te toki
Haumi e, hui e,
Tāiki e!
Hī!
Ko Ūhia Mai – English
Let it be known
Who are these women
It’s the Black Ferns rumble
From Hineahuone, Hinetitama and Hinenui te po we came
To transfer from the heavens to the world of enlightenment
Life force from above
Life force from below
The gathering clouds
The mountains that pierce the sky
Let us proceed
To the seas
From the corners of the island
To the neighbouring islands
And around the world
You stand tall and proud
Women of strength
Who will bear the future
The Black Ferns of New Zealand
Rise and press on
When the challenge arrives
We will gather and unite together
Strength together
It will be done