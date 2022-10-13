Inevitable comedown after Eden Park high should suit Black Ferns at more modest Auckland venue

The Black Ferns are playing in their first Rugby World Cup on home soil in October and November.

Rugby World Cup: Black Ferns v Wales. Where: Waitākere Stadium, Auckland: When: Sunday, October 16, 3:15pm. Live coverage: Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)

Joseph Pearson is a sports reporter for Stuff

OPINION: The Black Ferns head across town to a more modest Auckland venue after the phenomenal high of last Saturday night’s Rugby World Cup opener at a packed Eden Park.

Another full house is expected at Waitākere Stadium on Sunday when the Black Ferns host Wales in their second pool A match, albeit with a much smaller attendance of close to 4500.

A world record crowd of 34,235 attended the World Cup’s opening day, a triple header that culminated with a comeback victory (41-17) for the Black Ferns against Australia after the reigning, five-time champions froze in the first 28 minutes, trailing 17-0.

That figure was a world record for a women’s rugby event and was the highest for any women’s sport event in New Zealand.

This week, a massive comedown is inevitable, although it should suit the Black Ferns after Saturday night’s stage fright.

It was a momentous night. The Black Ferns have never played in an atmosphere like it and were clearly nervous.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT The Black Ferns face Wales after the high of last weekend’s opening win against Australia.

Eden Park was rocking. They struggled to hear themselves while performing a unique haka, with a karanga to welcome the teams coming to the first women’s World Cup in New Zealand, and the roar of the raucous home crowd as the Black Ferns fought back was immense.

As well as families and women, as part of a mixed demographic in attendance, there were scores of older men within earshot of the press box, with gravelly voices, yelling all sorts. Some of it was audible.

The Black Ferns did enough to overcome the nerves, the excitement and the anxiety of falling behind to three soft tries against an improving Aussie side they have never lost to.

Some of their more experienced players – Ruby Tui, Stacey Fluhler, Portia Woodman, Ruahei Demant and Sarah Hirini – were outstanding in their composed, strong finish.

Fluhler got a thunderous reception from the crammed south stand when she was replaced in the 66th minute.

Wales are their next opponent and are unlikely to be as testing as the Wallaroos were.

Waitākere Stadium is not the intimidating venue Eden Park can be, either.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT There was a world record crowd for women’s rugby at Eden Park on Saturday night.

When the Black Ferns beat Canada 28-0 at Waitākere Stadium in June’s Pacific Four Series, a playground was in full view near one corner of the field.

There is an athletics track around the pitch and only one permanent, seated stand for fans to fill.

However, based on the attendance for the second triple-header of matches in Whangārei last Sunday (about 3000), the venue seems suited for the tournament.

Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith has said repeatedly he would have liked more time to figure out their best team, although time has never been on their side since he got the job only six months ago, replacing Glenn Moore after his resignation.

They have two extremely winnable pool matches to try more combinations before the more serious business of the knockout stages.

The line-up of their backs could be shaken up. Fullback Renee Holmes might make way after a shaky defensive performance on Saturday and personnel changes, with props Tanya Kalounivale and Krystal Murray due back from injury, will be considered in the forwards.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images The Black Ferns played Canada at Waitākere Stadium in June.

Scotland are next after Wales, who the Black Ferns last faced at the 2017 World Cup in Dublin, winning 44-17.

Steady improvement throughout the tournament is the name of the game.

Simpler surroundings after last week’s draining, emotional epic should be ideal for settling the players down after the Eden Park jitters.

The reality of this tournament, with women’s rugby still developing in so many ways, is more lopsided results are inevitable.

The gulf between the big three – England, France and the Black Ferns – and the rest is enormous while the game transitions towards greater professionalism.

Wales, who edged Scotland 18-15 thanks to a last-gasp penalty in their Pool A opener, will struggle to live with the pace, power, skill and intensity of the Black Ferns.