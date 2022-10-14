The Podium: Black Fern Awhina Tangen-Wainohu's young son inspires her rise to Rugby World Cup

The Black Ferns are playing in their first Rugby World Cup on home soil in October and November.

Rugby World Cup: Black Ferns v Wales. Where: Waitākere Stadium, Auckland. When: Sunday, October 16, 3:15pm. Live coverage: Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Black Ferns prop Awhina Tangen-Wainohu says she wasn’t targeting an international rugby career when her son, Hipirini, was born in August 2020.

“My goal wasn't actually to become a Black Fern,” the 24-year-old from Hastings says.

“It was just to be the best mum I could be.”

Tangen-Wainohu has become a Black Fern, though.

After tearing up during the national anthem before last Saturday night’s Rugby World Cup opener at Eden Park, when there was a world record for a women’s rugby match of 34,235, she came off the bench for her third test, scoring a crucial try as the Black Ferns fought back to beat Australia 41-17.

And she has now been named in the Black Ferns front row for their test match against Wales at Waitākere Stadium on Sunday.

But there is more to her story than the powerful carries and strength which led to her first test try.

NZ Rugby/Stuff Black Ferns prop Awhina Tangen-Wainohu with her two-year-old son Hipirini and his poi at Eden Park last Saturday night.

Tangen-Wainohu is one of two mothers in the World Cup squad who has returned to play after giving birth in their careers. The other is outside back Renee Wickliffe, who won World Cups in 2010 and 2017.

She says her little boy, who turned two in August, has been her inspiration to get fit and healthy again following a difficult, slow recovery from a partially ruptured Achilles that coincided with her pregnancy in lockdown. Hipirini’s birth was also via C-section.

“I've got quite big legs but coming back from that... man, I wish I videoed it,” she says.

“I was doing burpees and it was so hard. I was super slow.

“And I was trying to manage that with my son.

“He was exclusively breastfed and was really demanding. He was fed and wouldn't really go to anyone else. He would scream and cry, scream and cry.”

The loosehead persevered and says she is stronger than ever today after a rapid rise. Her provincial career began with Hawke’s Bay before she moved to Waikato in 2018.

She was a late call-up for the first women’s Super Rugby match between the Blues and Chiefs at Eden Park in May last year. Hipirini was only eight months old and mum was still breastfeeding.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Awhina Tangen-Wainohu came off the bench to score for the Black Ferns in last Saturday’s World Cup opener at Eden Park.

“I had to go from training to him, training to him,” she says. Then, she was selected for the Chiefs on the bench.

“At first, I was like shit yeah, mean. Then, I was worried about what I would do with my son.

“It was a late game and my main priority was worrying about how I was going to make it work with him.

“The match was insane. The speed of the game and the physicality was amazing.

“As soon as I came off the field, I had a shower and had to go and breastfeed my son on the sideline.”

Her performances for the Chiefs and in Waikato’s Farah Palmer Cup season, as they became women’s provincial champions for the first time last year, weren’t unnoticed.

She was on standby for last year’s northern tour and attended the Black Ferns’ training camp before they left for Europe.

However, there was a concern.

“I had not spent a night away from my son. There was a two-week camp in Tauranga,” she says.

“I had to stop breastfeeding him.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Awhina Tangen-Wainohu charging into Japan’s defence for the Black Ferns at Eden Park.

Her whānau – chiefly partner Jordan, her father Gordon and sister Aaliyah – took care of Hipirini while Tangen-Wainohu was away with the Black Ferns for the first time and continue to provide loving support.

“I was rubbing shoulders with Les Elder, Portia Woodman and Kendra Cocksedge,” she says.

“The environment was amazing with its support systems and I realised I wanted this.”

Former captain Elder returned after having her first child in 2020 to make last year’s tour squad.

Tangen-Wainohu didn’t travel with the Black Ferns to Europe, when they were heavily beaten by England and France, and missed the season’s first squad for June’s Pacific Four Series.

She struggled for minutes with the Chiefs in Super Rugby Aupiki in March because of shoulder and hamstring injuries, but she kept training at the Black Ferns’ Waikato hub and on her own at Hamilton’s Movement gym. She says the latter was the best thing.

So it was. After starting rugby as a teenager at Karamu High School, she was picked for August’s tests against Australia and made her debut off the bench when the Black Ferns won 52-5 to retain the O’Reilly Cup in Christchurch.

“All the emotions came up. When we ran out, I was completely emotional, crying, with the national anthem and the haka,” she says.

In the World Cup, she will only see her son after matches and on weekends, but it’s the best release from an intense six-week tournament.

A proud Māori woman affiliated to the Ngāti Kahungunu iwi, she wants to be the best mum “I can be off the field”.

On it, she says “give me the ball and I love to run it up”.

“Coming from a very colourful childhood – not a lot of people in my whānau have excelled in sport or life in general – and having a platform I can use, where I can be a role model for my siblings and my son to say ‘you can do anything’, is so special.”