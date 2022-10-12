Black Ferns use fake noise at training to cope with Rugby World Cup crowd pressure

The Black Ferns have record support for their Rugby World Cup campaign at home.

The Black Ferns are using fake crowd noise at training sessions to cope with the added pressures of their massive home support for this Rugby World Cup campaign.

New Zealand are facing another sell-out crowd for their second pool match against Wales at Waitakere Stadium on Sunday after surviving last weekend’s raucous tournament opener against Australia in front of a world record attendance at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Realising the big attendances would hit his team’s on-field communication systems, coach Wayne Smith called for a loudspeaker on the sidelines at their trainings to try to replicate the match day atmosphere.

SPARK SPORT The Black Ferns added a karanga to their haka before they played Australia in their Rugby World Cup opener.

“It was a great idea and definitely something new. At first we were like, ‘what’s that?’. But it’s a good experience, something different,” Theresa Fitzpatrick said.

“It’s about getting used to it [the noise]. You can’t hear people when they are just metres away from you … it’s about getting used to communicating using your face.”

Fitzpatrick could only liken the Eden Park atmosphere to her sevens experience at the 2018 Commonwealth Games when New Zealand beat Australia 17-12 in the gold medal match.

“Except on that day most of the people were cheering for Australia,” she said with a smile.

“That’s why it’s really nice to know that the crowd are actually cheering for you.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Black Ferns are delighted with New Zealand’s reaction to the Women’s World Cup.

Fitzpatrick expected the more intimate Waitakere Stadium to be just as rowdy and was looking forward to experiencing that.

The Black Ferns continue to marvel - and feed off - their home support.

Halfback Ariana Bayler said when some of the team members went for a coffee on Saturday morning before their match against the Wallaroos, they were regularly stopped by members of the public, keen to wish them well.

“It’s so cool to have people behind us like this,” she said.

That recognition had continued in the wake of their comeback victory as they use a central Auckland hotel for their base.

The Black Ferns were planning to get vocal themselves when they attend the Silver Ferns Constellation Cup netball test against Australia in Auckland on Wednesday night.

“We are really excited to be at the game and I know the netball girls are really excited to have us in the crowd, and we will be yelling nice and loud for them,” Fitzpatrick said.

The Black Ferns name their team on Friday to face Wales with changes expected.

Wales pipped Scotland 18-15 with a last-gasp penalty in their Cup opener in Whangarei last Sunday.