Black Ferns expecting fire and brimstone Rugby World Cup approach from Wales

The Black Ferns added a karanga to their haka before they played Australia in their Rugby World Cup opener.

The Black Ferns are bracing for a fiery approach from Wales in their second Rugby World Cup pool match on Sunday.

New Zealand, ranked No 2 in the world behind England, take on eighth-ranked Wales at Waitākere Stadium.

The Black Ferns are keen to build on their strong second half performance in the 41-17 comeback win against Australia on Saturday.

Victory against Wales will surely see New Zealand through to the quarterfinals but Black Ferns assistant coach Wes Clarke doesn’t expect that to come easy, despite a 4-0 record against the Welsh with all those victories coming in previous World Cups.

Wales needed a penalty in overtime to edge Scotland 18-15 last Sunday in Whangārei and Clarke expects they will have a similar attitude to improving their performance.

“The result was expected, it was similar to earlier in the year,” he said of Wales repeating their Six Nations win over Scotland.

“I think they will be maybe a little bit disappointed with how their set piece went, so they will put a bit of emphasis on that and come out firing.

“Like Smithy (Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith) always says, he’s been to a few World Cups now, teams put a little bit extra in at a World Cup, especially against us, so we are probably expecting a bit of fire and brimstone as well.”

The Black Ferns have moved on from the euphoria of their victory against the Wallaroos in front of a world record crowd at Eden Park to dissect their performance, realising it was far from perfect.

“Physically we pulled up pretty well, mentally a little bruised from the first half, but we did well in the second half,” Clarke said.

He felt it was an ideal start, with the first half emphasising how tight this World Cup could be, but the second half showcasing the attacking qualities of the Black Ferns when they got things right.

“We got exposed in a couple of areas. It’s good that we see that now,” he said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Black Ferns assistant coach Wesley Clarke is expecting a fiery approach from Wales.

He was certain nerves had played a part in their sloppy start, but that should ease with the home campaign under way in winning fashion.

Clarke said the set pieces were one area that needed attention, with the other big work-on being defence where their lack of line speed had been exposed by some polished work from Australia who dashed to a 17-0 lead.

The Black Ferns are expected to make personnel changes against Wales as they bed in their squad. Their final pool match will be against Scotland in Whangārei on October 22 before the top eight sides contest the quarterfinals.

Clarke felt there was a need to balance keeping momentum going while making some necessary changes to know that the squad could cope with anything unexpected later in the tournament.

The Black Ferns name their team on Friday.