Fiji's startling admission: The girls got bored against England

Fiji have made the startling admission that their players got bored as England piled on the tries in their women’s Rugby World Cup opener.

World No 1 and tournament favourites England showed the massive gulf between the two sides as they ran in 14 tries against 21st ranked Fiji in an 84-19 rout at Eden Park.

It was Fiji’s World Cup debut, and it proved too much for some of them mentally. Thrilled to score three tries of their own, the relentless England attack took its toll on a team playing just their seventh test.

Fiji assistant coach Asaeli Tikoirotuma admitted his team was exposed during England’s second half blitz at rugby's pinnacle event.

“It just came to one point when England kept scoring tries and the girls started to get bored and that professionalism in them still hasn’t kicked in yet,” he explained to Rugby Pass as Fiji look to improve against South Africa at Waitākere Stadium on Sunday.

SPARK SPORT Tournament favourites too good for Fiji in a tryfest at Eden Park.

“Their mindset is still grassroots at the moment, and we’re doing our best to change this going into the game against South Africa and no doubt we will put out a better performance from this week to the next.”

The Fijian squad is drawn from their exciting sevens programme and players are clearly struggling to make adjustments.

Tikoirotuma said there was pride in managing to hold a nervous English outfit to 24-14 at halftime and delight they managed to score three tries against a team that is now unbeaten in its last 26 tests.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images Fiji were thrilled to score three tries against England with Lavena Cavuru getting the third.

“That is one thing we are so proud of - scoring three tries against the number one ranked side of the world, and proud of our attack,” he said.

Fiji are targeting the breakdowns as a key area in their Cup campaign.

“A big work on for us is to clean the rucks, against England we didn’t look after the rucks properly. The reason to clear them is to provide some space on the outside for the wingers to score some tries,” Tikoirotuma told Rugby Pass.

“All the players have a background in sevens, but we have got to adjust them into 15s. Sevens and 15s are two different games. In sevens you don’t have to speak you just know the player is there but in 15s you have to put structures together.

“If we don’t adjust we can’t compete at this World Cup.”