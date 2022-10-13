Black Ferns to make changes but absence of Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Kennedy Simon a concern

The Black Ferns are playing in their first Rugby World Cup on home soil in October and November.

Rugby World Cup: Black Ferns v Wales. Where: Waitākere Stadium, Auckland: When: Sunday, October 16, 3:15pm. Live coverage: Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)

Joseph Pearson is a sports reporter for Stuff

OPINION: Predicting this weekend’s Black Ferns team is a much tougher assignment because the coaches have pointed to change for Sunday’s second pool match against Wales at Waitākere Stadium.

With coach Wayne Smith insisting all season that he is unlikely to be sure of their best team until the quarterfinal stage of the Rugby World Cup, their next two pool matches with Wales and Scotland are their last opportunity to tinker.

Stuff Kennedy Simon’s continued absence is a concern for the Black Ferns.

The Black Ferns are all but certain to roll both by a big score because of the huge gulf between the tournament’s top teams and the rest.

Two key figures, power wing Ayesha Leti-I’iga (calf) and co-captain Kennedy Simon (leg), are unlikely to feature in Auckland on Sunday.

Smith has said they wouldn’t be available until their final pool match against Scotland next Saturday in Whangārei.

Their continued absence is a growing concern because they offer so much – Leti-I’iga for her pace and ball-carrying and Simon, an openside flanker, for her physicality and aggression which the Black Ferns will need in spades for a likely knockout clash with one, or both, of the northern heavyweights, England and France.

Leti-I’iga’s comeback would cause a major selection dilemma in the back three after standout performances in Saturday’s opening win against Australia for Ruby Tui and Portia Woodman.

All three are suited to the wing. One, most likely Tui, would have to play fullback if all three were to start. Woodman has played midfield for Northland in the Farah Palmer Cup but, as her hat-trick against the Wallaroos proved, she is most effective out wide.

Leti-I’iga hasn’t played since August 27 against Australia in Adelaide and a calf injury for such an explosive player is a worry for the Black Ferns because she was so good in her five tests this season, scoring seven tries, and she smashed through defenders.

Sarah Reed/PHOTOSPORT Ayesha Leti-I’iga hasn’t played for the Black Ferns since this Adelaide test against Australia.

Loose forward Alana Bremner (knee) is another key player recovering from injury who isn’t likely to face Wales.

Props Tanya Kalounivale and Krystal Murray are expected back from injury. The former would be a particularly welcome boost after her excellent form this season at tighthead until an ankle injury.

Returning to contention, if Wednesday’s media appearance is something to go by, will be 2017 World Cup winner Theresa Fitzpatrick and young halfback Ariana Bayler.

Fiztpatrick has played at second five-eighth since switching from sevens and Bayler is likely to play from the bench behind Kendra Cocksedge.

Centre Stacey Fluhler alongside Fitzpatrick is a midfield pairing the Black Ferns could test after Amy du Plessis’ shift inside to second-five last Saturday.

Renee Holmes could make way for Hazel Tubic at fullback. Tubic has the best kicking game in the team, something the Black Ferns do little of but might need in a knockout fixture, and she came off the bench against Australia.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images Hazel Tubic could get a chance at fullback.

Giving her minutes is important because Tubic could have a big role to play later in the tournament.

Ruahei Demant, who was brilliant as the Black Ferns fought back from 17-0 down last Saturday, is expected to captain the side at first five-eighth.

Kendra Reynolds could replace Sarah Hirini as the starting openside flanker and Liana Mikaele-Tu’u and Charmaine McMenamin are likely to complete the loose forward trio.

Maiakawanakaulani Roos ought to get a chance starting in the second row with either Joanah Ngan-Woo or Chelsea Bremner.

As for the front row, hooker Georgia Ponsonby could be promoted to start in between props Amy Rule and Pip Love, with Kalounivale returning via the bench.

A team closer to full strength should be unleashed on Scotland the following week.

Possible starting XV to play Wales: Hazel Tubic, Ruby Tui, Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Portia Woodman, Ruahei Demant (c), Kendra Cocksedge; Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Kendra Reynolds, Charmaine McMenamin, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Pip Love.