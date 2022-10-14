'My eyes are lighting up': Ruby Tui wasn't expecting start at fullback as Black Ferns make more changes

Black Ferns star Ruby Tui embraces the pressure of the Women's Rugby World Cup on home soil.

Rugby World Cup: Black Ferns v Wales. Where: Waitākere Stadium, Auckland: When: Sunday, October 16, 3:15pm. Live coverage: Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)

Ruby Tui says she would play prop for the Black Ferns. She won’t, but she is shifting from right wing to fullback in one of the most interesting positional switches Wayne Smith has made in his six months as coach.

There have been plenty of changes throughout the team for their seven tests this season because the Black Ferns coaches have been determined to give as many players as possible a chance for the first women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

That tinkering continues, even for their second pool match against Wales on Sunday at Auckland’s Waitākere Stadium, with another 10 changes to their starting XV after last Saturday’s thrilling but frantic opening win against Australia at Eden Park.

Tui’s move to fullback could be permanent once power wing Ayesha Leti-I’iga is back from a calf injury that ruled her out of last month’s Japan test and the World Cup opener, completing a star-studded back three of Leti-I’iga, Tui and last Saturday’s hat-trick hero, Portia Woodman.

Smith said Leti-I’iga should be available “for minutes” against Scotland in Whangārei next Saturday for their final pool match, as well as co-captain and openside flanker Kennedy Simon on her comeback from a leg injury.

Stuff Ruby Tui lit up the Rugby World Cup on day one.

Wales are first, though, in a match the Black Ferns should win comfortably to confirm their place in the quarterfinals.

“Ruby shows all the tendencies of being able to play fullback. She is hyperactive, she covers the whole field, and she can be a forward and a back at the same time,” Smith said.

High praise indeed from the “Professor”, but the clash with Wales will be the first time Tui has played fullback, a move she wasn’t expecting.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images Ruby Tui has moved from right wing to fullback.

She has been on the right wing for her six tests since switching from sevens this year and last week’s win over the Wallaroos (she scored two decisive tries and was superb defensively) was her best performance for the Black Ferns yet.

“It's exciting. Smithy coaches a really exciting brand of footy. We've all grown so much in the last six months as players,” Tui said.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Wayne Smith is still figuring out their best team.

“My eyes are lighting up at the opportunity.”

Tui will line up in between Woodman on the left and Renee Wickliffe, who returns for her 45th test on the right wing in her fourth and final World Cup.

“Fullback is all about reading the game. I feel like I've got six eyes,” she said of wings Woodman and Wickliffe.

“Smithy is massive on staying ready for everything. It's the first time I've been chucked in there. I didn't know I would get the start, but it's nothing but an honour.

“It's still a black jersey. I'll play prop. Don't tell [starting props] Tanya [Kalounivale] and Awhina [Tangen-Wainohu] because they might get scared or threatened.”

Tui replaces Renee Holmes at fullback and rookie centre Sylvia Brunt forms a new midfield pairing with 2017 World Cup winner Theresa Fitzpatrick at second five-eighth.

Aaron Gillions/PHOTOSPORT Renee Wickliffe is back for her 45th test.

Smith said they were still unsure of their best line-up.

“I don't sleep at night. I'm thinking about it all the time. Not just Ruby at fullback, but the best combinations,” he said.

“I've not been in the women's game that long, so I'm still getting to know them better.”

Young halfback Ariana Bayler gets a starting chance – only her second – with Kendra Cocksedge’s experience on the bench.

Stacey Fluhler, who was outstanding against Australia, is rested but Ruahei Demant is retained as captain at first five-eighth.

Alana Bremner returns from a knee injury at blindside flanker and Kendra Reynolds and Maiakawanakaulani Roos have been promoted from the bench to start at No 7 and lock respectively.

There is a new starting front row. Tanya Kalounivale is back from an ankle injury at tighthead prop. Georgia Ponsonby starts at hooker next to loosehead prop Awhina Tangen-Wainohu.

Black Ferns: Ruby Tui, Renee Wickliffe, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Portia Woodman, Ruahei Demant (c), Ariana Bayler; Charmaine McMenamin, Kendra Reynolds, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Tanya Kalounivale, Georgia Ponsonby, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu. Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Sarah Hirini, Kendra Cocksedge, Amy du Plessis, Hazel Tubic.