'I'm enjoying every moment': Renee Wickliffe to bow out for Black Ferns at landmark World Cup after stellar career

The Black Ferns are playing in their first Rugby World Cup on home soil in October and November.

Rugby World Cup: Black Ferns v Wales. Where: Waitākere Stadium, Auckland. When: Sunday, October 16, 3:15pm. Live coverage: Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)

Renee Wickliffe could bow out of international rugby against Wales on Sunday after a stellar career in which she has won two Rugby World Cups since her test debut for the Black Ferns in 2009.

The 35-year-old outside back was named on the right wing for her first appearance at her fourth 15s World Cup in what could be her final match in the black jersey.

She made the World Cup squad after impressing for Bay of Plenty in this year’s Farah Palmer Cup, something she deserves great credit for because of the quality wingers in the side, including champion sevens players Portia Woodman, Ruby Tui, Stacey Fluhler and midfielder Theresa Fitzpatrick.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Renee Wickliffe scoring her 22nd test try against the United States in Whangārei in June.

Confirming her retirement before the landmark World Cup at home – the first time the women’s tournament has been held in New Zealand – Wickliffe is second only to the most-capped Black Fern of all time, Kendra Cocksedge on 63 tests, for caps in their squad of 32.

A 15s World Cup winner in 2010 and 2017, while having success in sevens, too, she will play her 45th test at Auckland’s Waitākere Stadium and on the opposite flank to her wife, Woodman, in her third appearance of 2022.

Injuries permitting, she is unlikely to make the team once in-form power wing Ayesha Leti-I’iga returns from a calf injury – potentially from next weekend against Scotland.

“I get to play in front of my family and friends. This is history. I'm so grateful to play at my fourth World Cup,” Wickliffe said.

“I'm the oldest in the team and everyone else is keeping me young. I'm enjoying every moment.”

Wickliffe has been a key figure of many successful New Zealand teams and has seen the women’s game grow expontentially, with the Black Ferns becoming a fully fledged profesisonal outfit for the first time this season.

David Rogers/Getty Images Portia Woodman and and Renee Wickliffe with the 2017 Rugby World Cup trophy.

That transition has coincided with the end of Wickliffe’s career which has been special for so many young women who have aspired to be rugby players, team-mate Ruby Tui said, reflecting on last Saturday’s world record crowd for a women’s rugby match.

The Black Ferns fought back from 17-0 down to defeat Australia 41-17 at Eden Park in front of 34,235 fans.

“That was a huge moment in history. We'll never forget that game. It was so cool and unreal,” Tui said.

Wickliffe’s return to the right wing for her second start of the season means Tui plays fullback for the first time in her seventh test. Wickliffe has nearly always started, being selected as a substitute only five times in her Black Ferns career.

“I've been pinching myself this whole campaign. To play in this team next to someone like Renee Wickliffe is so special,” Tui said.

Wickliffe, who was born in Thames and grew up in Paeroa, is an evasive, fast, versatile outside back. She was sharp and strong against the United States in Whangārei in June and scored her 22nd test try as the Black Ferns won 50-6 to clinch the Pacific Four Series.

Before Covid-19 ripped up the sporting schedules, Wickliffe scored a memorable hat-trick when the Black Ferns beat England 28-13 in San Diego in 2019.

That was England’s last defeat – the World Cup favourites have won 26 tests in a row since – and their professional programme was accelerated for the delayed World Cup in New Zealand.

Wickliffe played on last year’s nightmare northern tour, struggling as the most of the team did after they arrived underprepared for the might and power of stronger, more professional English and French sides.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Renee Wickliffe fending English winger Claudia Macdonald in the test in which she scored a hat-trick for the Black Ferns in 2019.

She will savour the moment of her fourth World Cup and should get time and space to attack a Welsh team the Black Ferns should overrun.

“We want to play free, staying on top, and it's an exciting game where we can keep moving forward,” Wickliffe said.

“That's the difference with our game right now. Everyone gets to play freely.”