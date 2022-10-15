Take five: The big Black Ferns questions ahead of their Rugby World Cup match against Wales

The Black Ferns are playing in their first Rugby World Cup on home soil in October and November.

Rugby World Cup: Black Ferns v Wales. Where: Waitākere Stadium, Auckland: When: Sunday, October 16, 3:15pm. Live coverage: Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff. Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)

Joseph Pearson is a sports reporter for Stuff

OPINION: The Black Ferns have made 10 changes to their starting XV for their second pool match against Wales at Auckland’s Waitākere Stadium on Sunday.

After last Saturday’s emotional high at Eden Park, when the Black Ferns fought back to beat Australia 41-17 in the opening match of their first Rugby World Cup at home, the reigning champions head across town for a match they are expected to win with ease.

With the 10 personnel changes, the most interesting is a positional move for Ruby Tui from right wing to fullback.

Tui has started her six tests on the right wing but moves to 15 for the first time, which she said she wasn’t expecting but is relishing nonetheless.

Here are the five talking points ahead of the Black Ferns’ first test against Wales since beating them 44-12 in Dublin in the last World Cup in 2017.

1: What’s the significance of Tui’s move to fullback?

Huge. With Ayesha Leti-I’iga due back from her calf injury next week in their final pool match against Scotland in Whangārei, the Black Ferns are ready to make a bold selection call that’s likely to be rolled out for a serious knockout match.

Leti-I’iga was one of their best performers on the left wing, coach Wayne Smith said, until missing their last two outings against Japan and Australia.

With superstar winger Portia Woodman seemingly back to full fitness and in top form after last Saturday’s hat-trick against Australia, the Black Ferns need both on the field.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images Ruby Tui, pictured against Australia last Saturday, has moved from right wing to fullback.

Tui moves to fullback this weekend allows for the tantalising likelihood of that trio starting together – possibly from the quarterfinals onwards – and gives her some time to adapt to a new position.

Risky? Yes, given Tui’s inexperience in the role, but she was outstanding last Saturday and has to play.

2: Who are the 10 changes in the starting XV?

Renee Wickliffe, who will retire after her fourth World Cup, replaces Renee Holmes in the back three and starts on the right wing for her 45th test.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Ayesha Leti-I’iga was in flying form and is due back from injury next weekend.

Theresa Fitzpatrick and Sylvia Brunt form a new midfield pairing, Ariana Bayler starts her second test at halfback, Kendra Reynolds replaces Sarah Hirini at openside flanker, Alana Bremner returns from a knee injury at blindside flanker, Maiakawanakaulani Roos comes in for Joanah Ngan-Woo at lock, and there is a new front row of Tanya Kalounivale, Georgia Ponsonby and Awhina Tangen-Wainohu.

3: Which players should we look out for?

As well as the obvious firepower in the back three, 18-year-old Mount Albert Grammar graduate Brunt gets her third start in her sixth test and should get space to show how dangerous she is carrying the ball into contact.

Kalounivale, too, was having a good debut season until an ankle injury ruled her out of their last two tests. She plays her fifth test and has been excellent with her carries and scrummaging.

4: How good are Wales?

Ranked eighth in the world, Wales are one of the more professional outfits outside the big three of England, France and New Zealand, who are all way ahead of the rest.

They showed dramatic improvement in the Six Nations after last year’s winless campaign, finishing third ahead of Ireland and Scotland, who they edged 18-15 in their World Cup opener which was decided by Kiera Bevan’s last-gasp penalty goal.

Jasmine Joyce is a quality sevens player on the right wing, but Wales aren’t likely to trouble the Black Ferns and will try to slow the game down to keep the Kiwis at bay.

The Black Ferns can afford to make multiple changes while the quality of opposition is nowhere near as good as they are.

5: What’s the injury status of Leti-I’iga and Kennedy Simon?

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Kennedy Simon’s comeback would be huge for the Black Ferns.

Smith said they are improving after their respective calf and leg injuries and could get minutes off the bench next weekend against Scotland.

Simon’s comeback would be a huge bonus.

The openside flanker is the reigning Black Fern of the year, competed physically despite the damaging losses to the English and French forwards on last year’s tour, and her return would be good for morale after her injury setbacks throughout the season.

Black Ferns: Ruby Tui, Renee Wickliffe, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Portia Woodman, Ruahei Demant (c), Ariana Bayler, Charmaine McMenamin, Kendra Reynolds, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Tanya Kalounivale, Georgia Ponsonby, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu. Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Sarah Hirini, Kendra Cocksedge, Amy du Plessis, Hazel Tubic.

Wales: Kayleigh Powell, Jasmine Joyce, Megan Webb, Hannah Jones, Lisa Neumann, Elinor Snowsill, Ffion Lewis; Sioned Harries, Beth Lewis, Gwen Crabb, Natalia John, Siwan Lillicrap (c), Donna Rose, Kelsey Jones, Cara Hope. Reserves: Kat Evans, Caryl Thomas, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Abbie Fleming, Alex Callender, Keira Bevan, Robyn Wilkins, Kerin Lake.