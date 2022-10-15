Australia fight back for tense 14-12 Rugby World Cup pool win over Scotland

Sharni Williams goes on the charge in the Wallaroos’ World Cup win over Scotland in Whangārei.

At Northland Events Centre, Whangārei: Australia 14 (Bienne Terita try 59min, Ashley Marsters try 73min; Lori Cramer 2 con) Scotland 12 (Lana Skeldon try 9min, penalty try 27min). HT: 0-12

Yellow cards: Adiana Talakai (Australia) 27min, 81min

Red card: Ashley Marsters (Australia) 76min

Australia have survived a big scare from Scotland, then two late red cards, to secure a crucial Rugby World Cup win in Whangārei on Saturday.

Down 12-0 until they finally opened their account in the 59th minute, the Wallaroos fought back for a tense 14-12 victory at the Northland Events Centre, where, in a crazy end to a contest which went no less than 128 minutes, they clung on with 13 players.

No sooner had reserve hooker Ashley Marsters barged her way over for the score-levelling try in the 73rd minute, she was given her marching orders by New Zealand referee Lauren Jenner for a high tackle.

Then just as the Aussies thought they had escaped, more drama came with time up when Kiwi TMO Lee Jeffrey spotted starting hooker Adiana Talakai (back on the field) with shoulder to head contact of her own, and with what was her second yellow card, she saw red as well.

It presented Scotland with an attack in midfield to conjure something, but, with no points scored all day into the strong breeze, they weren’t able to pull off a miracle finish.

It was yet more heartbreak for the brave Scots, who had been denied by an 86th minute penalty goal in their opening game against Wales, and the world No 10 ranked side have now lost nine in a row and had their quarterfinal hopes dashed.

The world No 7-ranked Aussies, meanwhile, broke a seven-game losing run, but their long scoring drought continued, having last weekend led the Black Ferns 17-0 in their eventual 41-17 loss.

They had beaten Scotland on the two previous occasions they had met – though the last meeting was 20 years ago – and the underdogs showed plenty of ticker.

Scotland had made the most tackles of any team in the opening round (187), and racked up a heap more in the first stanza, but they were able to profit from two lineout drive scores – the second being a penalty try and yellow card to Talakai for collapsing – to have them into the sheds leading by a dozen, and full of belief.

The big moment

The Wallaroos’ second try, to Ashley Marsters in the 73rd minute. A well-worked play off the scrum saw them go close, before the reserve hooker powered her way across, and Lori Cramer’s conversion put the Aussies in front for the first time in the game.

MVP

Tighthead prop Eva Karpani was enormous for the Wallaroos in her 60-minute stint. Not settling for just her core roles, she reeled off 58 carry metres, including one highly memorable charge, along with six defenders beaten.

Match rating

6/10: The tight tussle and crazy finish made for intrigue, though it was a match littered with handling errors in fine, though windy, conditions, and was such a stop-start contest due to injuries and TMO interventions.

The big picture

Australia’s win sets them up for a crucial final Pool A clash against Wales in Whangārei next Saturday – a match which is set to decide second place in the group and automatic quarterfinal qualification. Scotland, meanwhile are now no hope of advancing unless they do the unthinkable and upset the Black Ferns next weekend.