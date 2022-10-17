Black Ferns will go for broke but doubts for crunch time at Rugby World Cup remain

Portia Woodman and Sylvia Brunt lead the way in a Black Ferns try onslaught.

At Waitākere Stadium, Auckland: Black Ferns 56 (Portia Woodman 2, Sylvia Brunt 2, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Krystal Murray, Ruahei Demant, Ruby Tui tries; Demant 3 con) Wales 12 (Ffion Lewis, Sioned Harries tries; Elinor Snowsill con). HT: 22-7.

ANALYSIS: The Black Ferns are going for broke and will not die wondering when it comes to crunch time.

That day is coming, after overrunning Wales 56-12 on Sunday to reach the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals, and their second win in Pool A at Auckland’s Waitākere Stadium was never in doubt once they clicked into gear.

It came less than 24 hours after Saturday night’s gruelling epic in Pool C between tournament favourites England and France, who crashed and smashed into one another in a fierce contest that England won 13-7 in Whangārei.

The Black Ferns will almost certainly need to overcome one of the northern heavyweights, if not both, to retain the World Cup at Eden Park on November 12.

Saturday’s Le Crunch in the far north was a world away from the manner of New Zealand’s convincing win over Wales.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Ruahei Demant made several superb breaks as the Black Ferns beat Wales at Waitākere Stadium on Sunday.

The Welsh forwards still had enough success against the Black Ferns to suggest England and France will be too strong up front, something that remains a concern for coach Wayne Smith, and they were down to 13 players near full-time.

The Black Ferns were lucky to avoid a yellow card for repeated infringements in the first half because Wales were having joy at the breakdown and with their scrum.

Sarah Hirini and Charmaine McMenamin were sinbinned in the second half, though, as the penalties piled up, finishing 17-8 against the Black Ferns.

The English and French packs flattened the Kiwis on last year’s northern tour when the Black Ferns could not halt the momentum of their mauls, their breakdown dominance and superior kicking game, losing all four tests heavily.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Maiakawanakaulani Roos, centre, wrestles for the ball against Wales.

The Black Ferns hardly kicked the ball out of hand against Wales and attacked from everywhere to great effect.

England’s win over France was inspired by first five-eighth Zoe Harrison’s impeccable kicking game that pinned the French in their half, although the world No 1 side were wasteful with attacking opportunities.

Yes, their forwards laid the fountations, too, and they were tested immensely by France’s determination in defence and at the breakdown.

But Harrison’s long, trusty boot is a weapon no other side has at their disposal.

That France were still in the contest until the hooter is testament to their resilience and conditioning after losing key players Laure Sansus and Romane Ménager to injury inside 17 minutes, although it was their 11th successive loss to England.

The Black Ferns’ first-five, Ruahei Demant, will be key to their chances as the skipper and with her running game that is smart and direct.

Her initial break and passes for Sylvia Brunt’s second try in the 49th minute were magnificent.

Alana Bremner, returning from a knee injury, is a strong figure at blindside flanker in the loose forward trio with powerful No 8 McMenamin.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Portia Woodman scored twice more against Wales.

Stopping Portia Woodman on the wing will trouble any team the Black Ferns face. She scored two more tries against Wales.

The early jitters of last week’s opening win against Australia at Eden Park were gripping another changed line-up in a similarly shaky start.

Ten personnel changes to the starting XV meant a lack of cohesion was inevitable, but the Black Ferns weren’t holding back.

Whether it was grubber kicks from deep in their own half, or offloads that looked brilliant when they came off but less so when they didn’t, the endeavour to play was exciting but risky.

Wales, too, weren’t good enough to punish some of New Zealand’s mistakes but crossed for their tries for Ffion Lewis and Sioned Harries via lineout drives.

Demant’s crossfield kicks were also more prominent once the Black Ferns found their rhythm. Confidence was brimming as the Welsh defence opened up.

Wales, however, are nowhere near as strong as England and France. Neither will be unsure about where to target the Black Ferns if they meet in the knockout stages – with an unerring physical dominance like last November.