Take Five: The big talking points after the second round of Rugby World Cup matches

Paul Cully is a Stuff sports reporter

OPINION: The Black Ferns have qualified for the quaterfinals after a 56-12 win against Wales on Sunday.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

It was one of the highlights of another intriguing weekend at the Rugby World Cup that offered plenty of talking points.

1. How do the Black Ferns and England Red Roses line up?

Can anyone remember a Rugby World Cup, women’s or men’s, when the two best teams approached the game from such wildly different starting points? The Black Ferns want to run but if and when the Red Roses play them, the English will want to scrum. Should we get both sides in the final, the neutral will effectively be treated to a rugby experiment, with the winners able to write the first draft of history and claim their methods to be the best. In the men’s final in 2019, South Africa and England represented variations on the power theme, and even the more adventurous All Blacks couldn’t claim to be as much fun as Wayne Smith’s Black Ferns. There isn’t a more joyful team to watch in world rugby, which makes the prospect of their potential demise by scrum and maul all the more galling.

2. How influential is Stacey Fluhler in the home side?

Teenage midfielder Sylvia Brunt made the most of her opportunity against Wales, making plenty of metres and grabbing two tries. In just 56 minutes on the park she carried for 61 metres, behind only the peerless Portia Woodman and No 10 Ruahei Demant. However, it is still very hard to imagine a Black Ferns midfield without Stacey Fluhler. The Chiefs Manawa star is a weapon and arguably close to the peak of her powers. In fact, the big mover in midfield on Sunday might have been Theresa Fitzpatrick. She didn’t grab as many headlines as Brunt but her decision making was outstanding. More sleepless nights for coach Smith.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images Black Ferns prop Krystal Murray scores against Wales after running a superb line on Sunday.

3. Let’s talk props: how good were they?

Fiji’s Siteri Rasolea was unbelievable in their win against South Africa on Sunday, and happily explained her “run it straight” philosophy in her post-match interview. Good luck stopping the No 3 without an armoured vehicle. But as far as the Black Ferns go, Northland’s Krystal Murray was the success story. Injected in the second half with instructions to shore up the wobbly scrum, she won a few set-piece battles with the well-drilled Welsh and ran a superb line to score her try. It was everything the Black Ferns would have wanted from an impact player, and her Rugby World Cup story will be one to watch for the rest of the tournament.

4. Have French hopes been dashed by injury?

The French defence was stunningly good in their narrow loss to England. Incredibly, the top 10 players in the tackle count were all French – the French women clearly have a strong bond. That unity will take them a long way but they also suffered a major blow in that game: the loss of first-choice halfback Laure Sansus to what appeared to be a serious knee injury. The Six Nations player of the tournament is a bit like Black Ferns No 9 Kendra Cocksedge – at the heart of so much of France’s attacking spark.

5. How much could the men’s game learn from the past fortnight?

Last week, World Rugby’s deputy chief medical officer Dr Martin Raftery suggested that tackle technique in the women’s game was better than in men’s rugby. He may want to refine that theory after watching the Wallaroos, who have repeatedly been too high in contact (they were shown two red cards against Scotland following the yellow they collected against the Black Ferns). However, the overall impression after two full rounds of this Rugby World Cup is that the women’s game offers more continuity than’s the men’s game, and there is a much greater effort for players to remain on their feet. Players arriving at rucks to secure possession are working hard to keep their legs pumping and stay in the game, with far fewer of the human missiles we see in the men’s game. It’s a breath of fresh air.