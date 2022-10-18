Where's plan B? Fallible England get World Cup grilling

Referee Joy Neville had her hands full during a heated Rugby World Cup clash between England and France in Whangarei.

England’s position as women’s Rugby World Cup favourites is beginning to creak with question marks raised about the No 1 ranked team as their dogged win over France is anaylsed.

England stretched their winning streak to 27 matches with a 13-7 victory in their second pool match.

But, much like the All Blacks who always carry so much pressure into World Cups, the English women appear to be feeling the heat of expectation.

Spark Sport Favourites England book their spot in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with a gritty 13-7 win over France in Whangarei.

“The cracks are beginning to show,” respected British writer Matt Merritt, who specialises in the women’s game, wrote for Rugby Pass.

READ MORE:

* Ego and fear: England star's dire warning about dysfunctional rugby

* Black Ferns will go for broke but doubts for crunch time at Rugby World Cup remain

* England win Six Nations grand slam and now target Women's Rugby World Cup in NZ



“The Red Roses finally looked fallible but had enough in the tank to see out the game.”

He feared they were becoming a bit one-dimensional with their planning, leaving them vulnerable to teams who could manipulate that. England totally dominated the statistics but couldn’t turn that into points.

“If there has been a lingering criticism of England women over the past couple of years it has been their lack of a plan B. Why worry about that when plan A works so well is often the reply and for 26 games that argument held up. Now, finally, it looks like teams are finding a way to counter the relentless power of the Red Roses.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images England wing Lydia Thompson felt the full force of France’s determined defence.

“What was most startling in Whangarei was that a team blessed with talent seemed unable to come up with an alternate way to play the game. In fact, when (captain) Sarah Hunter was substituted for Poppy Cleall, the team seemed to forget how to play at all as tempers flared.”

Merritt pointed out that England head coach Simon Middleton was aware of the situation.

“We need to be clinical, take our chances when they are presented. I think if we had done that the scoreboard probably would have looked a bit different. You can do as much as you want on the training ground, but when you get into a game like that, when you are under absolute pressure, that is when you are tested to the max and there are the things that you can then really analyse,” Middleton said.

The Daily Mail also felt the win over France was revealing.

“This meeting with France was always going to be the toughest of the pool stages for the Red Roses and so it proved. At one stage in the second half, England were rattled,” rugby correspondent Alex Bywater wrote.

“It did show Middleton’s side can be fallible. They were not at their best here.

“Make no mistake, this was a very real scare for England. The way France derailed the Red Roses physically and targeted the breakdown will give hope to other teams, especially hosts New Zealand.

“The celebrations of those wearing white at the final whistle showed this was a game England were relieved to have won.”

Middleton felt the match had been a timely reality check for his side and, again, played down England’s position in this tournament.

“I understand where the tag of favourites comes from, but I think too many people are making us out to be more favourites than we are,” Middleton said.

“If that was a knockout game, we could have been on the plane home. That’s what it’s going to be like.”