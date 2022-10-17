Black Ferns head north believing England and France are beatable in Rugby World Cup

Portia Woodman and Sylvia Brunt lead the way in a Black Ferns try onslaught.

The Black Ferns are on the road north believing they can return to Auckland in a fortnight for the Rugby World Cup semifinals and beat either England or France on the biggest stage in their backyard.

Assuming they face one of those northern heavyweights in the last four, and the draw won’t be clear until this weekend’s pool matches are finished, that is what should lie in wait at Eden Park once they return to Auckland after a two-week road trip in Northland when they play Scotland and their quarterfinal – both in Whangārei.

Canada, who are likely to top Pool B, could also be their semifinal opponent but if the Black Ferns beat Canada to make the final, as would be expected, England or France would almost certainly stand in their way of a sixth world title.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Portia Woodman scored another two tries for the Black Ferns against Wales.

The Black Ferns are guaranteed to top Pool A after bonus-point wins against Australia and Wales, with tournament favourites England all but certain to finish first in Pool C after edging fellow powerhouses France 13-7 in the epic, gripping battle in Whangārei on Saturday night.

Their clash was the most significant of the second round of pool fixtures because it reaffirmed why they are the teams to beat, with their formidable power, physicality, clinical set pieces, breakdown interference and superior kicking games.

The Black Ferns struggled in some of those areas despite progressing to the quarterfinals after running in 10 tries against Wales to win 56-12 at Waitākere Stadium on Sunday.

Coach Wayne Smith also lamented their ill-disciplince which led to two yellow cards in the final quarter for Sarah Hirni and Charmaine McMenamin.

That was a concern for the reigning champions who were also troubled by Wales “up front”, Smith said.

There is no doubt that England and France will have seen that and use the blueprint to exploit their pack in a similar manner to last year’s northern tour.

Stuff Black Ferns assistant coach Whitney Hansen praised France’s defence against England.

Black Ferns assistant coach Whitney Hansen said they need to fix their set piece quickly after also conceding two tries to Wales from lineout drives. The second was in the final quarter when the Black Ferns were down to 13 players.

The Black Ferns will also take positives from seeing England failing to convert their constant pressure into more points against an outragerously good French defence.

“It showed the different style of rugby they're trying to play. The best article I read about it was that you could look at that and see how France's defence was pretty special,” Hansen said.

“The other way to look at it is that England are beatable. Teams will be looking at that and thinking that, too.”

The Black Ferns’ attacking game also blew Wales off the park. After a slow start when the Welsh scrum was dominating somewhat, New Zealand scored four brilliant tries in 11 first-half minutes.

Black Ferns loose forward Kendra Reynolds said they’ve improved with their set piece before and can do it again.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Wales scored a try in each half from lineout drives.

“We can dwell on the mistakes, but we put a big win on. Let's be really happy about that,” Reynolds said.

“We switch today when the review starts, but we just have to be happy some times.

“I'll push with all my might as a flanker in a scrum.

“The message loud and clear at half-time was 'bite through your mouthguard and let's go'.”

Superstar winger Portia Woodman grabbed another two tries and flattened sevens rival Jasmine Joyce – à la Jonah Lomu – for her second that demoralised Wales’ defence.

“Our attack didn't get too much quality ball,” Hansen said.

“When they did, they did well with what they did get. We were able to play the attack we're excited about and want to bring to this tournament.”

Nobody outside the big three of England, France and the Black Ferns are expected to win the tournament. The building intrigue is predicting who that might be.